Trump says Kharg Island 'being blown to smithereens', shares AI video after Iran's Jordan attack

US President Donald Trump posted a video of dramatic explosions at Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island, claiming it was being blown to "smithereens". Trump's post on Truth Social came after the US forces hit two rocket launchers on another island, Larak, in the first known American strikes against Iran since late July. US President Donald Trump shares AI video of Kharg Island. (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump)

"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!! President DJT," Trump said on social media. He did not share any more details on the matter.

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According to news agency Reuters, the video clip posted by Trump was probably synthetically-generated, using software that detects AI-manipulated imagery.

While there was no confirmation from the White House and the US Defense Department, any attack on Kharg island would mean a serious setback to Iran.

The Kharg island handled 90% of Iran's oil exports before the country came under attack from US and Israel on February 28. An attack on Kharg would severely disrupt Iran's energy trade and put immense pressure on its economy.

Earlier on Sunday, the US launched strikes on Iran's Larak island, which is located 660 km east of Kharg. Iran responded to the attack as it hit two US bases in Jordan.

US to impose new sanctions against Iran and allies The Trump administration has ramped up efforts to punish Iran and its business allies with costly economic sanctions, in a shift from military actions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday the US is likely to unveil new secondary sanctions weekly to put pressure on Iran, news agency Reuters reported. "We're starting with the banks, and we're telling the banks it's not okay to have Iranian money and to aid the regime," Bessent was quoted as saying.

After imposing penalties on the United Arab Emirates branches of Egypt's Banque Misr on Friday over alleged financial links to Iran, Bessent said the next step may be cutting off an institution entirely from the dollar-based financial system. "You're going to see a lot more of these every week," Bessent told Reuters, ahead of a meeting of Group of 20 finance leaders.

(With inputs from Reuters)