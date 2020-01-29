e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Twitter a real problem for the Left, says Jeremy Corbyn’s likely successor Lisa Nandy

Twitter a real problem for the Left, says Jeremy Corbyn’s likely successor Lisa Nandy

Jeremy Corbyn’s successor of the Labour party, Lisa Nandy, presented her views on why she removed Twitter which has caught the attention of many.

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:42 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Lisa Nandy speaks during the opposition Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton, southern Britain.
Lisa Nandy speaks during the opposition Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton, southern Britain. (File photo: Reuters)
         

Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn as the next leader of the Labour party, said on Wednesday she had removed Twitter from her phone because it gave activists a misleading view of what the public thought.

Labour is going through a leadership election after the party lost badly in the December 12 election. Nandy, daughter of academic Deepak Nandy, is one of four candidates in the fray, the others being Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Emily Thornberry.

As the candidates set out their stalls, Nandy responded to queries on LBC radio on Wednesday. According to her, the two factors responsible for the party’s debacle were Brexit and the leadership of Corbyn.

But her views on Twitter caught the attention of many.

She explained: “I’ve taken it (Twitter) off my phone, which means I’m slightly clueless about some of the things that people keep asking me about in the Westminster bubble. But it is a lovely place to be (being off Twitter).

“To be honest, if you start thinking that all of that is real (content on twitter), that’s where you get into real problems. And that has been a bit of a problem for the Left in recent years. We spent a lot of time in this sort of hothouse of social media, particularly Twitter, when most of the country, if they are on social media, seem to be on Facebook”.

“And we talk among ourselves. And we think that we are doing well when we’re not. And we think we’re doing badly when we’re not. And we just haven’t learnt how to understand the public. And we should be out there amongst the public if we really want to understand what’s happening”, she added.

The new Labour leader is scheduled to be announced on April 4.

tags
top news
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
No bar on women’s entry into mosques but not for SC to rule, says Muslim board
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
Voting on CAA resolution in European Parliament postponed to March
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
‘To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi wades in on Kunal Kamra airlines’ ban row
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As execution nears, 2 rape convicts rush to Supreme Court, President
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
As airlines rush to ban comedian Kunal Kamra, civil aviation body responds
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Thank you, Prashant Kishor tweets to Nitish Kumar. Then his parting shot
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
Why son of Russian billionaire rents two-room flat, takes subway to work
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news