UAE ‘willing to join’ fight, help US, allies force open Strait of Hormuz: Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is willing to join the US-Iran war and is preparing to help the United States and other allies reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force, according to a new report that cited Arab officials. This comes as Iran continues its attacks on the UAE and other Gulf states in response to US-Israeli attacks on its territory. The Gulf nation was actively exploring ways to assume a military role in securing the strait. (AP)

Such a move would make the UAE the first Persian Gulf country to join the conflict directly. This also comes after US President Donald Trump lashed out at allies on Tuesday for not doing more to support the US war effort against Iran, telling them to “go get your own oil” and saying that securing the Strait of Hormuz was not America’s responsibility. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

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UAE to join US-Iran war? The United Arab Emirates is now reportedly pushing for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution to permit such action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting Emirati officials.

Diplomats from the country have also called on the US and military powers in Europe and Asia to come together and form a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the report added.

The UAE reportedly believes that countries in Asia and Europe, which are currently hesitant, may participate in efforts to clear the strait if the UN Security Council approves.

Russia and China could block such a resolution. Even if the proposal does not pass, Gulf officials told WSJ that the UAE would still be ready to support the military effort. This could include possible involvement in mine clearance and other forms of support.

The UAE has also reportedly suggested that the US should take control of islands in the Strait of Hormuz, including Abu Musa, which Iran has held for nearly five decades but is claimed by the UAE.

In a statement, the UAE foreign ministry referred to a separate United Nations resolution condemning Iran’s strikes on its cities, along with another resolution by the International Maritime Organization criticising the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry said there is “broad global consensus that freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be preserved.”