UK, 4 other countries to fast-track modified Covid-19 vaccines to fight emerging variants
Regulators in the UK and four other countries plan to fast-track the development of modified Covid-19 vaccines to ensure that drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the disease.
Previously authorized vaccines that are modified to target new variants “will not need a brand new approval or lengthy' clinical studies,” Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.
The new guidance was issued jointly by regulators in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland. The guidelines build on the model already used to modify the flu vaccine in response to continual changes in that virus.
Under the new rules, developers will be required to provide “robust evidence” that modified Covid-19 vaccines produce a strong immune response to the variant, as well as data showing they are safe and meet quality standards.
“Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety,” Dr. Christian Schneider, the MHRA's chief scientific officer said in a statement. “Should any modifications to authorized Covid-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should do that.”
The announcement comes amid concerns that a variant first discovered in Brazil may be more resistant to existing vaccines than other variants. The UK has banned direct flights from 33 countries in an effort to prevent variants of concern from becoming established in Britain.
World food price index rises in February for ninth month running: FAO
- The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 116.0 points last month versus a slightly revised 113.2 in January.
Singapore's GIC cashes in on Taiwan stock boom: Sources
Nepal signs peace agreement with communist rebel group
When will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?
- Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and expect to release the data over the summer.
South Korea's top prosecutor resigns in clash with President Moon Jae-in
- Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, whose public support has risen in the simmering battle with Moon over prosecutorial powers, told reporters on Thursday at the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office in Seoul that he was stepping down.
Texas power grid operator ERCOT fires CEO after deadly blackouts
Thailand probes Facebook's removal of 185 army-linked accounts and groups
- Facebook says the network of accounts originated in Thailand and targeted domestic audiences in its southern provinces, where the army faces a longstanding insurgency movement.
China is training astronauts for space station crewed flights
- China National Space Administration listed 12 astronauts training for the crewed missions.
New Zealand police arrest 2 for threat to mosques attacked in 2019
- Police said an online threat was made earlier this week against the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre, which were targeted in New Zealand's most deadly shooting in 2019.
George Floyd Justice in Policing Act approved by US House; revamps policing
North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons
- Plutonium is one of the two key ingredients to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium.
Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific, India in national security plan
'We look forward...': Canada's message after receiving vaccine doses from India
Australia PM Morrison supports his attorney-general's denial of rape accusations
