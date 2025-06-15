Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK PM Starmer approves national inquiry into Britain's ‘grooming gangs’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 15, 2025 12:45 AM IST

It was revealed that gangs of mostly Pakistani men had groomed, trafficked and raped young white girls more than a decade ago in Britain.

British prime minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that he would accept a recommendation for a national inquiry into “grooming gangs” after a decade-old child sexual abuse scandal came to light recently.

British prime minister Keir Starmer stated that a national inquiry would be launched into the grooming gangs.(via REUTERS)
British prime minister Keir Starmer stated that a national inquiry would be launched into the grooming gangs.(via REUTERS)

Starmer had earlier resisted calls for a statutory review in the case. Earlier this year it was revealed that gangs of mostly Pakistani men had groomed, trafficked and raped young white girls more than a decade ago.

Also Read: Elon Musk backs Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Pakistani grooming gang' post: 'True'

UK's interior minister Yvette Cooper in January asked Louise Casey, a former senior official, to undertake a "rapid audit" of the current scale and nature of gang-based exploitation in Britain.

"(Casey's) position when she started the audit was that there was not a real need for a national inquiry, over and above what was going on," Starmer told Reuters.

Also Read: What is UK's ‘Pakistani grooming gangs’ scandal? Why is Elon Musk slamming PM Keir Starmer?

He added, "She has looked at the material she has looked at and she has come to the view that there should be a national inquiry on the basis of what she has seen. I have read every single word of her report and I am going to accept her recommendation."

The matter brought heat to the UK government after US billionaire Elon Musk criticised them for turning a blind eye to the issue of thousands of girls being sexually abused.

Also Read: Elon Musk attacks PM Keir Starmer over 'Pakistani rape gangs', UK responds

Starmer said that it "will take a bit of time" to set up the inquiry, but added that “it will be statutory under the Inquiries Act”, as per the BBC.

The local investigations will have the power to compel evidence to be given and witnesses to appear.

In a post on X, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wrote: "A full statutory enquiry, done correctly, will expose the multiple failings of the British establishment. I repeat the words 'done correctly' - this cannot be a whitewash.

"It's time for victims to receive the justice they deserve and for perpetrators to face the full force of the law."

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / UK PM Starmer approves national inquiry into Britain's ‘grooming gangs’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On