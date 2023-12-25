close_game
close_game
News / World News / Ukraine says downed 28 of 31 Russian drones in overnight attack

Ukraine says downed 28 of 31 Russian drones in overnight attack

AFP |
Dec 25, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The defence forces in southern Ukraine said 17 of the downed drones were in the southern Odesa region.

Ukraine said Monday it had shot down 28 Russian drones out of 31 launched from the annexed Crimea peninsula, as the country celebrates Christmas on December 25 for the first time in a snub to Moscow.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian service members of the 4th Ivan Vyhovskyi Separate Tank Brigade fire a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer toward Russian troops near the front line town of Kupiansk.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian service members of the 4th Ivan Vyhovskyi Separate Tank Brigade fire a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer toward Russian troops near the front line town of Kupiansk.(Reuters)

"On December 25, the enemy attacked with 31 attacking UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)... 28 Shahed-136/131 drones were shot down," the air force said on social media.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Read more: Pentagon says drone fired from Iran hit merchant vessel now heading to Mumbai

The air force said it had also shot down two Russian missiles and two fighter jets -- one over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and one over the Black Sea.

The defence forces in southern Ukraine said 17 of the downed drones were in the southern Odesa region and five more in other parts of the south.

In Odesa, the defence forces said port infrastructure was damaged but there were no casualties.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out