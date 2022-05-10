Ukraine war: Putin could impose martial law in Russia, says top US official
With Russia, thus far, failing to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, and with no end in sight to the ongoing invasion, President Vladimir Putin could become ‘more unpredictable’ and order a martial law in his home nation to support his ambitions in Ukraine, a top American official warned on Tuesday.
“The current trend indicates the likelihood that President Putin will turn to more drastic measures, including imposing martial law. Also, his aims are greater than what Russia is capable of militarily. This likely means that the next few months could see use moving along a more unpredictable and potentially escalatory trajectory,” said Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence.
A day ago, US President Joe Biden, too, said that Putin ‘does not know his way out of the war.’
Meanwhile, Haines, who was briefing the Senate Armed Services Committee, further said, “Our assessment is that he is preparing for a prolonged conflict during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond southeast Ukraine's Donbas, and build a land bridge to Transnistria, the Moscow-controlled territory in Moldova.”
However, she further described as ‘only a temporary shift’ the 69-year-old leader's decision to concentrate Russian forces in Donbas after their failure to capture Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.
Additionally, Haines' remarks come at a time when there have been renewed speculations about Putin possibly not keeping well. His appearance during Monday's annual Victory Parade in Moscow--he was seen sitting with a blanket across his legs as the parade marched on--yet again triggered speculations over his health.
In March, reports emerged that the former spy will undergo treatment for cancer.
On its part, the Kremlin has denied time and again that the President is in poor health.
On February 24, Russian troops, on Putin's orders, entered Ukraine for a ‘special military operation.’ However, due to Kyiv's resolve--boosted in no small measure by assistance provided by the West--and their own shortcomings, Russians have failed to make significant gains on their neighbour's territory.
(With AFP inputs)
