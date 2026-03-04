UK's RAF F-35B jets shoots down drones over Jordanian airspace amid US-Iran war

According to the UK ministry, its fighter jets were operating over Jordanian airspace when they shot down an uncrewed aerial system in defence of Jordan. The fighter jet was supported by RAF Typhoon jets and a Voyager air-to-air re-fuelling aircraft as part of their defensive operation to protect British interests and allies.

The development came amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, triggered by a joint US-Israel attack on Iran and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The UK's Ministry of Defence on Tuesday confirmed that the UK's RAF F-35B fighter jets have shot down drones over Jordanian airspace. This is the first time the RAF F-35 has shot down a target on operations.

The British Armed Forces Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) team successfully took down drones in Iraqi airspace that were heading towards Coalition forces. Officials said the action was carried out to safeguard personnel and allied troops operating in the area.

The ministry also said a RAF Typhoon shot down an Iranian one-way attack drone directed at Qatar on Monday, March 1.

The aircraft was operating as part of 12 Squadron, the joint UK-Qatar squadron deployed in the region. The typhoon jet was conducting a defensive air patrol and used an air-to-air missile to shoot down the drone.

Meanwhile, the UK government has chartered a commercial flight out of Oman to help British nationals who want to leave the Middle East. The flight is scheduled to leave Muscat on 4 March at 23:00 local time (19:00 GMT), and will take the most vulnerable people first.

Recently, Kuwait's F/A-18 Hornet aircraft was suspended after accidentally shooting down three US F-15s amid ongoing tensions with Iran. During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defence, the statement read.