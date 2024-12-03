By Andrew MacAskill UK's Starmer concedes peace talks may end Ukraine war

LONDON, - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday stepping up support for Ukraine was essential to put the country in the strongest position for peace talks as he conceded in the clearest terms there could be a negotiated end to the war.

Starmer stressed the importance of continued Western support to Ukraine and warned a Russian victory in Ukraine would threaten Europe's security, stability and prosperity, particularly because it could embolden Russia's allies.

"We must continue to back Ukraine and do what it takes to support their self-defence for as long as it takes," Starmer said in a speech in London's historic financial district.

"To put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for negotiations so they can secure a just and lasting peace on their terms that guarantees their security, independence - and right to choose their own future."

Starmer's comments come at crucial moment in the war with Russia advancing at its fastest rate since 2022 and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump - who is deeply sceptical of U.S. support for Ukraine - promising to end the war quickly after he is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Britain has been one of Ukraine's most vocal supporters since the start of the invasion by Russia in 2022 and was the first country to supply more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, including battle tanks and long-range cruise missiles.

This was the clearest language, Starmer, who was elected prime minister in July, has used about the war with Russia ending in a negotiated settlement, a British government official told Reuters.

In previous comments, Starmer has said the war should end by Russia leaving Ukraine's internationally recognised borders.

Trump's election has added pressure on Europe to step up its role in arming Kyiv should the United States, the biggest individual donor, reduce its aid.

Starmer said it was "vital that all European nations step up to protect our shared future" because "the future of freedom in Europe is being decided today".

"We face a near and present danger with Russia as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor on our continent marshalling all its resources - along with North Korean troops and Iranian missiles - aiming to kill and to conquer," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.