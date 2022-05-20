UN rights chief to visit China on May 23, may stop at Xinjiang amid abuse reports
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will embark on a visit to China next week - from May 23 to May 28. As part of the visit, the UN's top human rights official is scheduled to visit Guangzhou, Kashgar and the Xinjiang regional capital of Urumqi from where multiple reports of abuses of Uighur Muslims continue to surface.
According to reports, an advance team was sent to China several weeks ago to prepare for the visit and has also completed a lengthy quarantine in the country. According to Bachelet's office, she will not go to Beijing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also read: India reacts to China’s new bridge across Pangong Lake, says it is ‘occupied area’
This is the first time that a UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is visiting China since Louise Arbour’s trip in 2005.
According to reports, the high commissioner had previously said she required “unfettered” access to Xinjiang. However, the Chinese authorities had said they would not allow anything other than a “friendly visit”.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Watch on Friday expressed concerns over the Chinese government manipulating the visit as a “publicity stunt”. Accusing the Xi Jinping-led government of “committing human rights violations on a scope and scale unimaginable”, the Human Rights Watch said the visit “should highlight the need for justice for victims of violations and accountability for those responsible”.
Also read: Foreign ministers of India, China, Russia to meet at BRICS session today
Several rights groups have accused China of human rights abuses and forced labour against Uyghurs. The US government and lawmakers have labelled China's treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang as a “genocide”. The right groups have said that at least one million - mostly Muslim minorities - have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" in the region, and have faced widespread abuses, including forced sterilisation and forced labour.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
IPEF a significant milestone in Washington’s Indo-Pacific engagement: NSA
Ahead of President Joe Biden's official launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) in Tokyo next week, the United States on Friday said that a “wide-ranging and comprehensive” set of countries are set to join the initiative and it will represent a significant milestone in US engagement in the region. India has not made an official decision on joining the pact, but New Delhi is examining the framework “positively”.
-
China says Canada’s Huawei, ZTE 5G ban ‘groundless’
China on Friday hit out at Canada for banning Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from Canadian 5G networks, warning of retribution and signalling a fresh bout of diplomatic tension between Beijing and Ottawa. Citing national security issues, Canada on Thursday said it plans to ban the use of China's Huawei Technologies' and ZTE Corp' 5G gear, joining the rest of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network comprising the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.
-
British finance minister Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy in UK's Rich List
British finance minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy have been included in the 'Rich List' of the 250 wealthiest British residents, Reuters reported. The couple's reported wealth is of 730 million pounds ($911.19 million). Sunak's inclusion in the The Sunday Times UK Rich List at the 222nd slot is a result of his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and philanthropist mother Sudha Murthy.
-
Ukraine: UNHCR urges nations to not ignore other crises as war rages on
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees chief Filippo Grandi on Friday warned countries focussing on helping Ukraine to “not ignore the crises elsewhere”. The UNHCR said the global displacement crisis is also likely to worsen due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Group of Seven (G&) countries are providing $19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's public finances. Several other countries, including Japan and Germany, are providing help to Ukraine.
-
Shanghai breaks 'zero COVID' streak, finds fresh cases outside quarantined areas
Shanghai announced its first new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas in five days on Friday and imposed stricter curbs in two districts, but did not signal any change to the planned end of a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1. Another district, Hongkou, on Friday afternoon ordered all shops to shut and residents to stay home until at least Sunday as it plans to carry out mass testing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics