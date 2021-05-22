Home / World News / UN Security Council calls for 'full adherence' to Gaza ceasefire
Children stand with Hamas militants as they parade through the streets for Bassem Issa, a top Hamas' commander, who was killed by Israeli Defense Force military actions prior to a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP)
UN Security Council calls for 'full adherence' to Gaza ceasefire

In the first statement on the issue, Security Council members "welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 11:33 PM IST

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for "the full adherence to the ceasefire" in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the first statement on the issue, Security Council members "welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21 and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries" played in it, and stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

