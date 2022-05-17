US authorises Covid booster shots for children aged 5 to 11
- Children will become eligible for the booster at least five months after completing their initial vaccine doses. The dosage is 10 micrograms for both the initial shots and the booster, compared to 30 for those 12 and older.
Children as young as five in the United States will now be able to receive a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, the nation's health authorities announced Tuesday.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized children in the 5-11 group to receive the booster in order to "provide continued protection against Covid-19," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.
A committee of experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to meet Thursday on the issue.
The authorization comes as Covid cases are on the rise in the United States, with approximately 90,000 cases reported per day. Hospitalizations are also up.
"While it has largely been the case that Covid-19 tends to be less severe in children than adults, the omicron wave has seen more kids getting sick with the disease and being hospitalized, and children may also experience longer term effects, even following initially mild disease," Califf said.
There are 28 million children who fall into the 5-11 age range in the United States, and there have been 4.8 million Covid cases and about 360 deaths among them so far, according to CDC figures.
This age group has been eligible to receive the initial two doses of Pfizer's vaccine since November 2021, but less than 30 per cent of them have so far.
The FDA on Tuesday again emphasized the importance of vaccination to prevent severe cases of Covid-19.
Children under five are not yet eligible for vaccination, but an independent panel of experts is scheduled to meet in June to review clinical trial data from Pfizer and Moderna about this age group.
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory" espoused by the shooter who murdered 10 black Americans in Buffalo. He added: “Now's the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.” Nearly all the victims were Black, including all of those who died.
Russia says hundreds of Ukrainians surrender at Azovstal
Russia said Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after staging a last stand at the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, prompting Kyiv to call for a prisoner exchange. "Over the past 24 hours, 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 heavily wounded," the Russian defence ministry said. Lawmakers in Finland -- which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia -- voted overwhelmingly in favour of joining the NATO military alliance.
Joe Biden to host leaders of Sweden, Finland amid NATO bids
President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland at the White House for a meeting Thursday amid their push to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The White House said they would discuss the two countries' applications to join the mutual defense alliance, as well as European security broadly.
One in four Britons skips meals, finds report. Here's why
The cost-of-living squeeze in Britain has led to two in three people in the country turning off their heating, almost half are driving less or changing supermarkets and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals, a survey showed. Among people on lower incomes, one in three people say they have missed meals recently because of the surge in inflation, polling firm Ipsos said on Tuesday.
India’s missions in Canada reach out to students after spate of incidents
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
