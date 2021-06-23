US betting on antiviral pills to treat Covid-19; to spend $3.2B on treatments

The United States is pouring $3.2 billion to speed development of antiviral pills to treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.

The new program will invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for Covid-19 but also would work to come up with treatments for other viruses, said Dr Anthony Fauci, US' top infectious disease expert.

“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential. Vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal,” he said, including Ebola, dengue, West Nile and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

The US has approved one antiviral drug, remdesivir, specifically for Covid-19 and allowed emergency use of three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the coronavirus.

Health experts have increasingly called for a convenient pill that patients could take themselves when symptoms first appear. Some drugmakers are testing such medications, but initial results aren’t expected for several more months.

Last week, the US said it would purchase 1.7 million doses of an experimental antiviral pill from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, if it is shown to be safe and effective.

Early research suggests the drug may reduce the risk of hospitalization if used shortly after infection by stopping the coronavirus from quickly reproducing. It did not benefit patients who were already hospitalized with severe disease.

Several other companies, including Pfizer, Roche and AstraZeneca are also testing antiviral pills.