US to strike Iran again? Military ordered to prepare for possible resumption of war: ‘Trump holds all the cards’
On Friday, Trump's national security team held a meeting at Camp David that lasted several hours and covered the war and other issues.
The Pentagon instructed US Central Command to complete preparations for a possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran, according to US officials.
The directive did not set a specific date for any strikes, and President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision. However, military action could take place before the US midterm elections, and potentially before the Israeli elections, which are scheduled a week earlier, Axios reported citing US and Israeli sources.
Sources added that if military operations resume, there could be massive bombing of Iranian energy, infrastructure and nuclear targets.
However, resuming the war within the next three to four weeks could also risk the Republicans' position in the upcoming midterm elections, partly because it could drive up oil prices.
"The Department's job is to develop and present military options to the President," a Pentagon official told Axios.
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A White House official said Trump has all options available at any time.
"The US is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing. Iran has been decimated, and things will go one of two ways: the easy way or the hard way," the official said.
“President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States,” he added.
The fresh report comes a day after The Atlantic reported on Wednesday that Trump is considering striking Iran before the midterm election.
‘Chances of Iran war resumption before US midterms not high’
On Friday, Trump's national security team held a meeting at Camp David that lasted several hours and covered the war and other issues.
An Israeli official told Axios that the meeting included discussions on the possibility of resuming major combat operations in Iran. However, another Israeli official said that the chances of resumption of Iran war before US midterms are not high but can't be ruled out.
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"The discussion about possible resumption of major combat operations in Iran has increased. The chances of it happening before the elections is not high but we don't rule it out. After the midterms the chances of it happening increase significantly," the second Israeli official said.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the meeting that the discussions centred on "long-term" foreign policy planning.
Meanwhile, talks between the US and Iran have made no progress, with Qatari mediators still awaiting Tehran's response to a US counterproposal that included demands for nuclear concessions.
If Iran war resumes, it could also impact elections in Israel as the Islamic Republic may respond by firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More