e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / World News

US blacklists Pak cop Rao Anwar for corruption, serious human rights abuse

Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Malir district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, and is accused of extrajudicial killings.

world Updated: Dec 11, 2019 08:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
US has blacklisted Pakistan cop Rao Anwar for corruption and serious human rights abuse
US has blacklisted Pakistan cop Rao Anwar for corruption and serious human rights abuse(Representative Image)
         

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said.

Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Malir district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, and is accused of extrajudicial killings.

“During his tenure as the SSP in Malir, Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which police killed individuals,” the department said on Tuesday.

Anwar during his service was also responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics and murder. “Anwar staged over 190 police encounters in the Malir District that led to the deaths of over 400 people, many of which were extrajudicial murders,” a senior administration official told reporters. “Anwar was also in charge of a network of police and criminal thugs responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics, and murder,” the official said. The US move was welcomed by Pakistan.

Voice of Karachi chairman Nadeem Nusrat has welcomed the US Treasury Department’s decision and said the move is a historic step in safeguarding human rights globally.

“On behalf of the entire team of Voice of Karachi as well as around 40 million residents of urban Sindh, I welcome the US Treasury Department’s announcement about the callous butcher Rao Anwar and other individuals involved in abusing human rights globally,” Nusrat said.

tags
top news
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today, BJP confident of numbers
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today, BJP confident of numbers
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena may get home, NCP likely to get finance portfolio in Maharashtra
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
US blacklists Pak cop Rao Anwar for corruption, serious human rights abuse
US blacklists Pak cop Rao Anwar for corruption, serious human rights abuse
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Woman tears 20-yr-old’s shirt during train fight, held for molestation
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news