US blacklists Pak cop Rao Anwar for corruption, serious human rights abuse

world

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 08:24 IST

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said.

Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Malir district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, and is accused of extrajudicial killings.

“During his tenure as the SSP in Malir, Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which police killed individuals,” the department said on Tuesday.

Anwar during his service was also responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics and murder. “Anwar staged over 190 police encounters in the Malir District that led to the deaths of over 400 people, many of which were extrajudicial murders,” a senior administration official told reporters. “Anwar was also in charge of a network of police and criminal thugs responsible for extortion, land-grabbing, narcotics, and murder,” the official said. The US move was welcomed by Pakistan.

Voice of Karachi chairman Nadeem Nusrat has welcomed the US Treasury Department’s decision and said the move is a historic step in safeguarding human rights globally.

“On behalf of the entire team of Voice of Karachi as well as around 40 million residents of urban Sindh, I welcome the US Treasury Department’s announcement about the callous butcher Rao Anwar and other individuals involved in abusing human rights globally,” Nusrat said.