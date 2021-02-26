IND USA
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, smoke rises after an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government in March 2015. The war has killed some 130,000 people and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)(AP)
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-back militia

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:21 AM IST

The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a US service member and other coalition troops.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.

“This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures , including consultation with coalition partners,” the Pentagon's chief spokesman, John Kirby, said in announcing the strikes.

“The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to deescalate the overall situation in eastern Syria and Iraq.”.

Biden administration officials condemned the Feb. 15 rocket attack near the city of Irbil in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region, but as recently as this week officials indicated they had not determined for certain who carried it out. Officials have noted that in the past, Iranian-backed Shiite militia groups have been responsible for numerous rocket attacks that targeted US personnel or facilities in Iraq.

Kirby, the Pentagon spokesman, had said Tuesday that Iraq is in charge of investigating the Feb. 15 attack.

“Right now, we’re not able to give you a certain attribution as to who was behind these attacks, what groups, and I’m not going to get into the tactical details of every bit of weaponry used here," Kirby said. "Let’s let the investigations complete and conclude, and then when we have more to say, we will.”

A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for the Feb. 15 attack. A week later, a rocket attack in Baghdad's Green Zone appeared to target the U.S. Embassy compound, but no one was hurt.

Iran this week said it has no links to the Guardians of Blood Brigade.

The frequency of attacks by Shiite militia groups against US targets in Iraq diminished late last year ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, though now Iran is pressing America to return to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal. The US under the previous Trump administration blamed Iran-backed groups for carrying out the attacks. Tensions soared after a Washington-directed drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and powerful Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last year.

Trump had said the death of a US contractor would be a red line and provoke US escalation in Iraq. The December 2019 killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack in Kirkuk sparked a tit-for-tat fight on Iraqi soil that brought the country to the brink of a proxy war.

US forces have been significantly reduced in Iraq to 2,500 personnel and no longer partake in combat missions with Iraqi forces in ongoing operations against the Islamic State group.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.(Reuters file photo)
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a water bucket is filled as others wait in near freezing temperatures to use a hose from public park spigot in Houston.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, smoke rises after an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen.
A person familiar with the issue told Reuters that the report's release was awaiting the call.(REUTERS)
The FDA said the vaccine, which is shipped in frozen vials, now can be transported and stored for up to 2 weeks at the temperatures of freezers commonly found in pharmacies.(Bloomberg)
Covid-19 has killed more than 531,000 people across the EU.(AP Photo)
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the administration would soon have more to say on "steps to promote accountability going forward for this horrific crime."(Reuters file photo)
A global task force focusing on oxygen was formally announced Thursday and will include the World Health Organization and World Bank, among others.(File photo. Representative image)
Some people have turned to social media vaccine "bots" that scan the patchwork of vaccination websites and send alerts when a clinic is ready to book new patients.(AP)
US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. (AFP/FILE)
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.(AP)
Vials are seen on a packing line of the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre on February 8, 2021 where the Covid-19 CureVac vaccine will be produced.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson(Reuters)
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP)
FILE - This June 7, 2019 file photo released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of a bus crash, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
