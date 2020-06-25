e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US immigration agency prepares for laying off more than 13k employees

US immigration agency prepares for laying off more than 13k employees

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is dependent on fees from new immigration applications for its operations and is facing a historic budget shortfall.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 09:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
The agency said that it reported 50% drop in travel and immigration fees as lockdown forced travel restrictions.
The agency said that it reported 50% drop in travel and immigration fees as lockdown forced travel restrictions. (@USCIS/Twitter)
         

The US agency in charge of processing immigration applications said on Wednesday it was preparing to furlough nearly 70% of its workforce unless it received fresh funding, a move employees say could bring an already backlogged system to a virtual halt.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is dependent on fees from new immigration applications for its operations and is facing a historic budget shortfall.

Republican President Donald Trump has made cutting legal and illegal immigration a centerpiece of his 2020 re-election campaign. New regulations and a series of executive actions, along with travel restrictions put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, have dramatically reduced the number of immigrants coming to the United States.

A USCIS spokesperson said in a statement that the agency has already seen a 50% drop in fees since March when most travel and immigration stopped as countries moved to control the spread of coronavirus. USCIS has asked for a $1.2 billion bailout from Congress to avoid the projected staff reductions.

“On or before July 2, approximately 13,400 USCIS employees will receive notice that if USCIS must proceed with an administrative furlough, they would be furloughed beginning August 3,” the USCIS spokesperson’s statement said.

The furloughs, if implemented, “will for sure cause noticeable delays immediately,” said one USCIS employee who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the record. “There are already so many backlogs to work through. It’s insane to even contemplate how bad this is going to get.”

The staff of the Refugee, Asylum and International Operations division of USCIS was informed in an email seen by Reuters that notices were being sent on July 24 and 25 to approximately 1,500 employees of the 2,200 on staff in that unit. Those kept on would be a “skeleton crew” to “keep the lights on,” the email said.

On Monday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation banning entry for several categories of temporary visa holders and extended a ban on some green card applicants, which the administration said would help open more jobs for unemployed Americans. Critics say the measures will hurt the economy.

tags
top news
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises
VVIP chopper case: ED raids Businessman Shravan Gupta’s premises
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Extraordinary demand! Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
Live: Turkey not considering lockdowns even as Covid-19 cases surge
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In