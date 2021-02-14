IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US lawmaker supports Sindhi protest march against forced disappearances in Pak
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
world news

US lawmaker supports Sindhi protest march against forced disappearances in Pak

Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan will stage a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:31 PM IST

US congressman, Brad Sherman on Sunday supported "Long Walk' or "Long March" from New York City to Washington DC by Sindhi Foundation, covering a distance of more than 350 miles on foot to draw attention to issues like enforced disappearances, the plight of Sindhi women in Pakistan and climate change.

"I was pleased to meet with leaders of the Sindh community. We discussed issues such as enforced disappearances in Sindh #Pakistan. We also discussed the need to reach out to Sindhis in their own language and my efforts to establish a Sindhi language service at the @VOANews," tweeted Brad Sherman.


"The Sindhi Foundation Long Walk for Freedom, April 7 - 29, from the UN in NYC to DC, will draw attention to issues like enforced disappearances and climate change," informed Sherman through his tweet.

Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan will stage a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.

Titled 'Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love', is a demonstration that will cut through five US states: Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

Along the way, participants will meet with community members, other human rights groups, and even political leaders who wish to support the fight against climate change and human rights violations.

The idea of the Long Walk stems from the appalling realities of the Southeastern Province of Pakistan- Sindh. Issues such as enforced disappearances, the plight of Sindhi women in Pakistan, environmental problems in Sindh, and even something as basic as water has been some of the major concerns for the people of Sindh for decades, including those who live away from home in exile, including a Sindhi activist based in Washington DC, who is also the person behind the Long Walk.

Munawar Laghari, Executive Director of Sindhi Foundation, one of the most known faces has often appeared on the streets of Washington voicing the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. The 'Long Walk' is his effort to raise awareness about his homeland Sindh.

"I have been marching, like, 15- 20 miles a day for a while now, as a practice for the walk," said activist Langri. "We have to fight against Pakistan. That's the only way. There is no other way. We have to unite because they don't learn from one or two protests. I invite all the people belonging to persecuted nations to join us in this effort, said Laghari.

While speaking to ANI, Laghari said that he draws the inspiration of the Long Walk from his friend and fellow activist- Sindhi Inam, a prominent Sindhi voice living in Pakistan. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brad sherman sindhi
Close
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's three-day lockdown. (REUTERS)
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's three-day lockdown. (REUTERS)
world news

New Zealand’s Auckland goes into three-day lockdown

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Auckland will enter a three-day lockdown at midnight, Ardern said at a news conference Sunday after an emergency Cabinet meeting
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
world news

Pakistan Army holds month-long war games in Thar desert

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:04 PM IST
The exercise, codenamed ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’, began on January 28 and is scheduled to conclude on February 28, it said in a statement on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
Brad Sherman, US congressman, extended his support to Sindhi Foundation. (Brad Sherman/Twitter/For Representative Purpose Only)
world news

US lawmaker supports Sindhi protest march against forced disappearances in Pak

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan will stage a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump has not signaled his long-range political plans for after the trial, although he has publicly hinted at another run for the White House and he is reportedly keen to help primary challengers to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict him.(Reuters File Photo )
Trump has not signaled his long-range political plans for after the trial, although he has publicly hinted at another run for the White House and he is reportedly keen to help primary challengers to Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach or convict him.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:51 AM IST
The former president, who has largely stayed out of sight at his Florida home since leaving the White House on January 20, commands fervent loyalty among his supporters, forcing most Republican politicians to pledge their fealty and fear his wrath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally (AP File Photo )
Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally (AP File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump indicates active public life after second impeachment acquittal

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Trump, a Republican, is the first-ever president to have been impeached twice and the first president to have faced impeachment after leaving office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
world news

Biden administration appoints two Indian-origin experts to key positions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Sonali Nijhawan has been named Director of AmeriCorps State and National, and Sri Preston Kulkarni, 42, was appointed the new Chief of External Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file picture of Indian diaspora holding a 'Tiranga rally' against Republic Day violence, in Vancouver. (ANI file)
A file picture of Indian diaspora holding a 'Tiranga rally' against Republic Day violence, in Vancouver. (ANI file)
world news

Indo-Canadian groups seek action against attacks on them over farm law support

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Sent by the umbrella organisation, National Alliance of Indo-Canadians, the letter was signed by representatives of 28 community bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

Imran Khan tightens noose over NGOs to silence dissent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Activists and rights groups asserted that the crackdown on civil society organisations is part of the authorities' broader plan to silence dissent, reported DW News Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. (AP file)
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump. (AP file)
world news

Trump acquitted, Biden calls it ‘sad chapter’ for democracy

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:13 AM IST
This was the largest bipartisan vote in the impeachment trial of a US president ever. And it reflected the growing disaffection with Trump in the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima.(AP)
world news

Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. More than 100 people were injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 AM IST
In a statement Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
world news

EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: Report

Reuters, Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:48 AM IST
The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar army ask locals to report visitors as cops hunt for protesters

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Under the amendment, residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
world news

Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

Reuters, Iwaki
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP