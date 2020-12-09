e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US must lift sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, says Russian Minister

US must lift sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, says Russian Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the US should cancel its “illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country”

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Moscow
The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday
The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday(REUTERS)
         

The United States must lift its illegal sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, but there does not seem to be any changes yet in that regard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

“The United States must cancel its illegal sanctions that prevent Iranian oil extraction sector from working in a regular manner and the energy sector of the country, in general. So far, we have not been seeing any signs that Washington is prepared to do something in that regard,” Ryabkov told reporters.

However, the diplomat expressed hope that the situation in Iran’s oil sector would improve in the coming year.

tags
top news
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In