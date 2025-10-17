3 killed as small plane crashes in Michigan's Bath Township

Three people died after a plane crashed in Bath Township, Michigan, near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road on Thursday evening. Police said in a statement that they responded to the crash around 5 pm and confirmed that three passengers on the plane were found dead. A plane crashed in Bath Township.(X)

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Visuals circulating on social media showed the plane falling from the sky. HT.com couldn't independently verify the veracity of these visuals.

A thick cloud of smoke linked to the crash was seen rising from the area. Visuals also showed a large number of police at the spot, along with a helicopter circling above.

Michigan State Police, Bath Township police, and fire teams were present during the emergency response. More details related to the incident are awaited.

Crashes involving small planes have become common recently. On Monday, two people died after a small plane crashed on Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Police said the fixed-wing aircraft came down on the grassy median of Route 195 around 8:15 am and caught fire immediately.

On Sunday (October 12), two people were killed after a plane crashed near an airport in Tarrant County, Texas. The aircraft went down near a Texas airfield and hit an 18-wheeler and several trailers before catching fire.

A 1980 Bell 222 helicopter, owned by aviation influencer Eric Nixon, crashed in Huntington Beach in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 11). Five people were hospitalized after the crash.