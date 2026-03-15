Altitude Trampoline Park: What's happening in Round Rock? Shooting reports spark panic

Shooting reports on Saturday at Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock, Texas, sparked fears. The gym is located at 2800 S I-35 Frontage Rd #200. Reports of a shooting at Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock sparked fears. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) Round Rock Police Department issued a statement on the matter. “At approximately 6:55 p.m., the Round Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Altitude Trampoline Park, located at 2800 S I-35,” they wrote on X. “At this time, there is no evidence that a shooting occurred. The incident is currently being investigated as a disturbance. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement added. Scanner reports shared on X had earlier indicated a shooting had taken place and multiple agencies were responding. Also Read | What's happening at Short Pump Mall? Fight sparks shooting fears at Broad St, Richmond; videos show police presence “Working on getting more details but it appears there may have been an MCI at Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock, TX. Reports of shots fired with multiple agency response. Additional 912 calls from Home Depot which is on the other side of I35,” a person wrote, sharing screenshots of scanner reports.

On Facebook too people expressed fears for safety of children. “Prayers prayers to all the baby’s All the kids that where at Altitude Trampoline Park @ Round Rock it was a shooting Im rolling crying like whyyy nowhere is safe,” one person wrote. Another added “Please keep the families involved in your prayers. There was a shooting today at a children’s establishment in Round Rock. My heart goes out to those kids and families. I can only imagine how scared they must have been. It’s heartbreaking to feel like we can’t go anywhere anymore without worrying about safety. I’m truly grateful my kids were not there, but my thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected.” Yet another person said “Prayers for all involved in shooting at Altitude in Round Rock TX Jumping Place for kids. My daughter and grandson were there enjoying this Saturday night when they lived the scariest time of their life,” and further noted “Thank God no one was hurt.” Meanwhile, a visual from the scene was shared, showing a massive police presence.