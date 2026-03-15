Altitude Trampoline Park: What's happening in Round Rock? Shooting reports spark panic
Shooting reports on Saturday at Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock, Texas, sparked fears.
Shooting reports on Saturday at Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock, Texas, sparked fears. The gym is located at 2800 S I-35 Frontage Rd #200.
Round Rock Police Department issued a statement on the matter. “At approximately 6:55 p.m., the Round Rock Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Altitude Trampoline Park, located at 2800 S I-35,” they wrote on X. “At this time, there is no evidence that a shooting occurred. The incident is currently being investigated as a disturbance. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement added.
Scanner reports shared on X had earlier indicated a shooting had taken place and multiple agencies were responding.
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“Working on getting more details but it appears there may have been an MCI at Altitude Trampoline Park in Round Rock, TX. Reports of shots fired with multiple agency response. Additional 912 calls from Home Depot which is on the other side of I35,” a person wrote, sharing screenshots of scanner reports.
On Facebook too people expressed fears for safety of children.
“Prayers prayers to all the baby’s All the kids that where at Altitude Trampoline Park @ Round Rock it was a shooting Im rolling crying like whyyy nowhere is safe,” one person wrote.
Another added “Please keep the families involved in your prayers. There was a shooting today at a children’s establishment in Round Rock. My heart goes out to those kids and families. I can only imagine how scared they must have been. It’s heartbreaking to feel like we can’t go anywhere anymore without worrying about safety. I’m truly grateful my kids were not there, but my thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected.”
Yet another person said “Prayers for all involved in shooting at Altitude in Round Rock TX Jumping Place for kids. My daughter and grandson were there enjoying this Saturday night when they lived the scariest time of their life,” and further noted “Thank God no one was hurt.”
Meanwhile, a visual from the scene was shared, showing a massive police presence.
The account also claimed that it appeared as though a suspect was in custody.
Reactions to Altitude Trampoline Park incident
Several people reacted to reports of shooting at the Altitude Trampoline Park.
“My son had plans to go today...plans fell though. Then later he said mom good thing I didn't go now im even more on alert letting him go anywhere!!! He likes taking capital metro with his friends...I told him I heard there was a stabbing on the bus recently. Ughhhh folks just act be decent human beings!!!,” one person wrote.
Another added “There wasn't a shooting, my niece was there and it was kids with poppers, but they said guns were confiscated.”
Yet another said “I was literally about to pick my son’s friends up and take them up there.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More