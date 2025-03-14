Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anti-Trump Krassenstein brothers question POTUS' role after American Airlines fire at Denver Airport

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 14, 2025 09:09 AM IST

An American Airlines flight caught fire during an emergency landing at Denver International Airport, forcing passengers to evacuate onto the wing.

The passengers of an American Airlines plane that caught fire Thursday night had to stand on the locked wing to escape after the plane made its emergency landing at Denver International Airport.

FAA to investigate American Airlines fire incident as safety concerns rise under Trump administration.(Representational)
FAA to investigate American Airlines fire incident as safety concerns rise under Trump administration.(Representational)

The incident happened after the flight took off from Colorado Springs airport and was flying to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but made an emergency landing in Denver due to reported “engine vibrations,” the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire,” the statement read.

ALSO READ| American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport, passengers evacuated

ED Krassenstein questions Trump administration's role in ‘airline safety’

Fowl American star, social media personality, and political commentator Ed Krassenstein raised concerns about airline safety, suggesting that recent safety lapses could be linked to policy decisions made under former President Donald Trump.

“An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport forcing passengers running. Why does it seem like airline safety is plummeting under Trump? Maybe it’s because he’s making cuts to airline safety?” Krassenstein questioned.

He also questioned the Trump administration in a minutes earlier post, “I’m sorry, but these incidents certainly seem to be happening more following the government shakeups at the FAA and TSA. Coincidence or irresponsible government?”

Passengers had to evacuate onto wing of American Airlines

Footage from the scene showed passengers huddled on the wing of the Boeing 737-800, with some clutching their belongings while flames burned near the lower part of the plane. Emergency slides were deployed to help passengers reach the ground safely.

American Airlines confirmed “The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal” without any injury. They said the fire was due to an “engine-related issue.”

ALSO READ| American Airlines crash victims’ son breaks down in tears after emotional tribute performance

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline said, per ABC News.

The FAA has assured the public that it will conduct a thorough review of the American Airlines fire, examining whether mechanical failures or operational factors played a role.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On