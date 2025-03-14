Anti-Trump Krassenstein brothers question POTUS' role after American Airlines fire at Denver Airport

The passengers of an American Airlines plane that caught fire Thursday night had to stand on the locked wing to escape after the plane made its emergency landing at Denver International Airport. FAA to investigate American Airlines fire incident as safety concerns rise under Trump administration.(Representational)

The incident happened after the flight took off from Colorado Springs airport and was flying to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but made an emergency landing in Denver due to reported “engine vibrations,” the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire,” the statement read.

ED Krassenstein questions Trump administration's role in ‘airline safety’

Fowl American star, social media personality, and political commentator Ed Krassenstein raised concerns about airline safety, suggesting that recent safety lapses could be linked to policy decisions made under former President Donald Trump.

“An American Airlines plane caught fire at Denver International Airport forcing passengers running. Why does it seem like airline safety is plummeting under Trump? Maybe it’s because he’s making cuts to airline safety?” Krassenstein questioned.

He also questioned the Trump administration in a minutes earlier post, “I’m sorry, but these incidents certainly seem to be happening more following the government shakeups at the FAA and TSA. Coincidence or irresponsible government?”

Passengers had to evacuate onto wing of American Airlines

Footage from the scene showed passengers huddled on the wing of the Boeing 737-800, with some clutching their belongings while flames burned near the lower part of the plane. Emergency slides were deployed to help passengers reach the ground safely.

American Airlines confirmed “The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal” without any injury. They said the fire was due to an “engine-related issue.”

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline said, per ABC News.

The FAA has assured the public that it will conduct a thorough review of the American Airlines fire, examining whether mechanical failures or operational factors played a role.