Apple responds to Musk’s antitrust violation charges: ‘We feature thousands of apps’

Apple found itself in the middle of a controversy earlier this week when xAI and Tesla chief Elon Musk accused the technology company’s App Store of favoring Sam Altman’s OpenAI. Now, Apple has responded to the claims in a statement, as per a Fortune report. Apple has hit back at Musk’s claims, stating that its App Store “is designed to be fair and free of bias.” Apple said its App Store was designed to be unbiased.

Apple involved in Sam Altman-Elon Musk’s war of words

The controversy began on Tuesday, when Musk accused Apple’s App Store of using unfair means to promote OpenAI’s ChatGPT ahead of rival Grok. He also threatened to take legal action against Apple, accusing it of “unequivocal antitrust violation.”

The Grok chatbot and other X users were quick to point out that other apps like DeepSeek and Perplexity had reached the top spot on the App Store. Altman, for his part, accused Elon Musk of manipulating X to benefit his own companies at the expense of his rivals.

What has Apple said on the matter?

In its statement shared with news outlets, Apple defended the App Store, calling it “free of bias” and “fair.” "We feature thousands of apps through charts, algorithmic recommendations, and curated lists selected by experts using objective criteria. Our goal is to offer safe discovery for users and valuable opportunities for developers, collaborating with many to increase app visibility in rapidly evolving categories,” the statement added.

According to a Fortune report, Musk’s accusations against Apple may stem from the tech giant’s ongoing partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As per a 2024 deal, ChatGPT is built into Siri as well as system-wide writing tools on an opt-in basis. No OpenAI account is required. Apple has stated that it plans to support additional AI providers in the future.

Past accusations against Apple

In the US, Apple’s App Store has been at the center of several cases related to antitrust violations. In 2020, the company was sued by Epic Games after Apple removed Fortnite from its App Store for bypassing its payment system, the Globe and Mail reported.

The Justice Department, last year, filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone market. The lawsuit alleged that Apple’s App Store policies stifle innovation and block new developers.

