Author Michael Wolff reveals Jeffrey Epstein's eerie ‘last message’

Convicted paedophile, late Jeffrey Epstein's last known message was sent to journalist Michael Wolff just hours before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in New York in August 2019. It said, "Still hanging around." The FBI and US Justice Department's 'joint memorandum' revealed that Jeffrey Epstein harmed more than one thousand victims. (AP)

In an episode of 'The Daily Beast Podcast', airing on Thursday, Wolff said, "I believe that I got the last message from him before he died. And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning."

The Donald Trump biographer said that he had known Epstein for years before his suicide. Back in 2014, the convicted sex predator had asked Wolff if he would be interested in writing a book about him, an offer that the author-journalist declined.

“His message to me hours before this happened was—and it was just in response to me asking how he was—and he said, ‘Still hanging around'," Wolff said.

While there was a lot of buzz over Epstein's death, a 2023 report from the Department of Justice ascertained that he had died by suicide. However, to this day, conspiracies continue to spiral as many believe that his death was, in fact, a murder.

Asked about whether he thinks Epstein died by suicide or was killed, Wolff said that the truth was likely to remain a mystery. "He could not, as described, have killed himself. As the circumstances presented, he could not have been murdered," he said.

‘Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide’: US govt

Earlier this week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Justice Department debunked notable conspiracies, stating that Epstein was not murdered, he did not blackmail any prominent figures, and he did not keep a 'client list'.

The conclusive remarks came after authorities conducted an "exhaustive review" of the evidence collected against Epstein.

"After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell," news agency AFP reported, citing a joint memorandum from the agencies.

It added that the video footage from the area where Epstein was being held did not show anyone entering or attempting to enter his cell during the time period of his being locked in the cell till his body was found the next morning.

The memo noted that massive digital and physical searches turned up large amounts of images and videos of Epstein's victims, many of whom were underage girls.

"This review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims," it said, without revealing an illicit wrongdoing by 'third parties'.

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list'. There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions," the memo added.

Epstein's former assistant, Ghislaine Maxwell, is the only ex-associate of the convicted sex predator who has been criminally charged in connection with his activities.

Maxwell, daughter of British media baron Robert Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of child sex trafficking and other crimes in New York in 2021.