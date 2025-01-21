Barron Trump’s tailor reveals his ‘sense of humor’, ‘down-to-earth’ nature as First son promises him to…

Barron Trump's tailor opened about his experience outfitting the 18-year-old scion for his dad Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US. Providing a rare sneak peek into the life of the first son, Bespoke Pearce CEO Nathan Pearce mentioned that he met Barron to design his inauguration outfit. Pearce headed to Mar-a-Lago after he was connected to Melania's son through influencer Justin Waller. Barron Trump and Melania Trump at the 60th inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Melina Mara / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Pearce surprisingly hailed Trump’s youngest son for both his intelligence and sense of humour. “He’s hilarious. But as I said, he’s super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own,” Pearce said. “He can talk to them all day because he’s witty, smart and has a dry sense of humor.”

Barron brought him to the pro shop to choose some goods on his account and promised to give him a tour of Mar-a-Lago, Pearce said. Pearce described him as “down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable.” “He’s this super-bright kid. He’s well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He’s just very fascinating to talk to.”

The founder claims that the 6'9" NYU freshman has also visited Louisiana, preferring to travel alone. The two reviewed all of the buttons, linings, and fabric choices for his clothing.

Also Read: ‘Deserving’ Barron Trump's video standing behind dad Donald's podium goes viral: Watch

Pearce expresses gratitude to Barron

Pearce said he thoroughly enjoyed getting to know more about Trump's son over the last one or two years.

Pearce stated that he wants Barron to be as happy as possible with his decisions, considering that he had the option of selecting from tailors worldwide. However, he was glad that he chose him. “I’m super-grateful and super-proud of that,” he said.

Trump took the oath of office for the second time. In his inauguration speech on Monday, the US President proclaimed the start of "the golden age of America" and vowed to fulfill many of the pledges he made during the campaign.