Big Beautiful Bill: ICE, FBI budget more than Russia's military budget? Here's the truth

With Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill now passed in the US Congress, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to see a significant bump in budget. On the other hand, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will see its budget slightly reduced. Amid that, claims have surfaced that the combined budget of the FBI and the ICE is set to exceed the military budget of Russia. However, are the claims true? Let's finds out. Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Thursday, July 3 at Joint Base Andrews, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Under Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, the ICE's budget, which stands at $9.3 billion for the fiscal year 2025, is set to increase by approximately three times. As per a report by Axios, Trump's tax and spending bill plans to allocate between $100 billion $150 billion to the ICE over a period of five years. It means, annually, the ICE's budget will stand at around $30 billion.

Meanwhile, the FBI's annual budget is set be decrease by around $545 million under the White House's budget proposal for the fiscal year 2025-26, as per a Reuters report. It says that the FBI's budget has been slashed to $10.1 billion from $10.6 billion.

Thus, combined, the FBI and the ICE's budget will stand at around $40 billion per year, under Trump's tax bill.

Also read: What's in Trump's ‘Big Beautiful’ bill that cleared Congress today

Is It More Than Russia's Military Bidget?

When it comes to Russia's military spending, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated in an April 2025 report that Russia is expected to spend 15.5 trillion roubles in planned military expenditure, which comes to around $174.16 billion. Clearly, the annual budget of the Russian military is significantly more than what the US government will be spending on the FBI and the ICE combined.

The claims went viral as the estimated the five-year spending on ICE and the FBI, amounting to around $180 billion, was contrasted with the annual budget of Russia's military. Evidently, the claims are misleading.