Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s feud began before the Tesla boss shared a series of shocking X posts slamming the US President. The Washington Post reported that before this, Trump told insiders that Musk was a “big-time drug addict.” ‘Big-time drug addict': Trump goes off on Musk amid feud(AP)

Trump reportedly warned insiders at the White House to be careful with Musk, and even asked JD Vance to “be cautious” while opening up about the fallout. Musk has been accused of alienating key members of the White House staff, including Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and even quarrelling with Cabinet members. He allegedly even got involved in a physical confrontation with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after Trump supported Bessent’s choice for acting IRS commissioner over the X owner’s suggestion. Trump later referred to the physical fight as “too much.”

Does Elon Musk use drugs?

Musk previously faced scrutiny over reports of extensive drug use during his 130-day stint as head of DOGE in the Trump administration, with a New York Times investigation citing sources as claiming he often used ketamine during the 2024 campaign and into his tenure in Washington, which resulted in a bladder damage. The report also alleged that he used ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and a daily regimen of approximately 20 pills, including Adderall.

Musk previously acknowledged that he used ketamine under medical supervision. In a 2024 interview, he said, “I really don’t like doing illegal drugs,” and added that he took “a small amount once every other week” to manage depression. However, those close to Musk claimed his drug use was heavier than he admitted,

Meanwhile, Musk later went on to delete the scathing X posts against Trump, including one in which he claimed the President is in the Epstein files. In a now-deleted X post, Musk wrote, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” He added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”