Border Patrol agents arrive in Penske trucks at Home Depot in McArthur Park to chase migrants: Watch chilling video

Agents from the Border Patrol were seen hiding in Penske trucks before launching an offensive against migrants inside a Los Angeles Home Depot. At least 16 people have been reportedly taken into custody so far. DHS arrived in Penske trucks at a Home Depot in McArthur Park area of LA for early morning immigration enforcement.

On Wednesday morning, Fox News' Matt Finn posted a video of the immigration enforcement action. The clip, which was shot from inside one of the Penske trucks, revealed agents rushing out of the vehicle to pursue suspected migrants in the parking lot of the Home Depot.

“DHS arrives in Penske trucks at a Home Depot in McArthur Park area of LA for early morning immigration enforcement,” Finn wrote on X. “The area was filled with migrants who scattered. DHS says MS 13 has a chokehold on this area, which is one reason they're carrying out the highly optic immigration raids. 16 taken into custody.”

There was no quick proof from the Department of Homeland Security that migrant gangs had a "chokehold" on the region.

Meanwhile, some Trump supporters blasted Finn, with one questioning authenticity of the video writing: “Why is the video only 8 seconds long? who thought “yeah, lets stop it at 8 seconds”.”

“This is what I voted for. If you didn’t use the front door, get out,” another stated.

Also Read: What happened at Fort Stewart? Lockdown issued amid ‘active shooting’, casualties as one suspect identified

Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration

This raid coincides with President Donald Trump's national effort to send illegal immigrants back to their countries of origin. In early June, the administration's deportation attempts caused widespread rioting in Los Angeles, which made headlines. Major American cities like New York and Portland were affected by those riots and protests.

The US government even offered illgal immigrants $1,000 (£751) and paid travel to leave the US.

“Self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had stated in her statement.