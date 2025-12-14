Brown University shooting suspect details emerge; key things to know

At least two people were killed and eight remain critical after the mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on December 13. The incident took place on the second day of the final exams. Emergency personnel gather on Waterman Street at Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. (AP)

The reported shooting occurred near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story complex that houses the university’s School of Engineering and physics department. As per the university’s website, the building includes over 100 laboratories, dozens of classrooms and offices. Engineering design exams were underway in the building when the shooting place.

While police hunt for the suspect, details about the shooter have been shared with the public. Here's what to know about the Brown University shooting suspect.

Brown University shooting suspect: Key details

The suspect in the Brown University shooting has been identified as a male, by authorities. In a press conference, it was also shared that the suspect was dressed in black.

Authorities noted that this was ‘all they knew’ about the suspect for now. Cops could not determine immediately how he entered the building, but noted that he had exited the complex from the Hope Street side.

The suspect remains at large for now. Channel2Now had reported that the suspect was wearing a mask when fleeing the scene.

Reactions to Brown University shooting

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social about the shooting: “I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene.” He added, “God bless the victims and the families of the victims!”.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared on X, “FBI personnel are on the scene and assisting this evening after the shooting at Brown University and we will provide all capabilities necessary. Please pray for all those involved. We will update with more information as we are able.”

(With AP inputs)