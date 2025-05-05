Cinco de Mayo 2025: Best deals, discounts, and freebies across the US

As Cinco de Mayo celebrations kick off across the United States, restaurants and retailers nationwide are rolling out festive deals, discounts, and freebies to mark the occasion, as reported by FranchiseWire. Restaurants and shops around the country are launching festive promotions, discounts, and freebies to commemorate the start of Cinco de Mayo celebrations across the US.(Unsplash/representative )

While the holiday is often mistakenly believed to be Mexico’s Independence Day, it actually commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. In the US, however, it has evolved into a widespread celebration of Mexican culture, cuisine, and community — and a major day for food and drink promotions, as reported by USA Today.

From taco specials to margarita discounts, here are some of the standout Cinco de Mayo deals Americans can enjoy this year:

Taco and Mexican food deals

*Taco Bell is offering exclusive limited-time bundles through its app, including party packs and combo deals to cater to group celebrations.

*Del Taco is running a “5 Days of Deals” promotion leading up to May 5, with rotating offers like free tacos and discounted burritos for loyalty members.

*Moe’s Southwest Grill is giving away free queso with any purchase for rewards members — a popular perk among its loyal customer base.

*El Pollo Loco has introduced special menu items and is offering bonus loyalty points with purchases made on Cinco de Mayo, as reported by Today.

Drink Specials

*Chili’s is bringing back its fan-favorite $5 margaritas, including classic and seasonal flavors, available all day on May 5.

*Applebee’s is promoting its signature “Mucho” margaritas starting at just $6, with festive twists like the Blue Bahama Mama and Cinco Sunrise.

*Bahama Breeze is offering $5 classic margaritas in select locations, perfect for those looking to toast the holiday.

Freebies and BOGO Offers

*Tijuana Flats is offering BOGO (buy one, get one) entrées for loyalty members who order through the app.

*Chuy’s Tex-Mex is inviting customers to dress like a taco for a chance to win free meals and exclusive merch.

*7-Eleven is joining the celebration with 10 mini tacos for $2, available for a limited time through their rewards app, as reported by FranchiseWire.

Grocery and Retail Discounts

Cinco de Mayo also brings discounts on food and beverage products at major retailers like Target, Kroger, and Walmart, especially on Mexican staples such as chips, salsa, tortillas, and beer. Many grocery chains are offering themed party packs and ready-to-serve meal kits for those planning at-home celebrations.

Whether dining out with friends or hosting a festive gathering at home, Cinco de Mayo offers plenty of ways for Americans to enjoy Mexican-inspired food and drink — all while saving money. From major chains to local eateries, businesses are embracing the holiday with a mix of fun, flavor, and irresistible deals that help turn May 5 into a culinary celebration.