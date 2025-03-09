Cleaveland Browns is set to score Shedeur Sanders as their QB1, X leaker claims

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to make a major decision in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and according to a notorious X-leaker, the choice may already be locked in. With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns appear to be focusing on Shedeur Sanders as their top pick. (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have a chance to secure a franchise-changing quarterback, and all signs point toward Shedeur Sanders being their top target.

The debate rages on as to who the Browns will select in what appears likely to be a historic selection of quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. But the team has not made its preference public so far.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com provided insight into the Browns' evaluation of Sanders, suggesting, “They didn’t find him to be arrogant or brash, but confident and engaging. They liked all of the good things his Hall of Fame dad poured into him, but appreciated that he’s his own man. He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they’re looking for in a quarterback, as did Ward, whom they also like a lot.”

Raiders eye Shedeur Sanders despite Geno Smith acquisition

While some critics have questioned Sanders' off-field personality and the influence of his father, Deion Sanders, who coached him at Colorado, Cabot sees these as positives rather than concerns.

However, a post on X from notorious NFL Notifications, claimed, “We have been told the Browns have Shedeur Sanders as their QB1 in the NFL draft. You can lock this pick in at #2.”

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have also been linked to Sanders despite recently acquiring veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick (92nd overall) to reunite Smith with their new head coach, Pete Carroll.

However, Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab said, “The Raiders have the sixth overall pick and if a quarterback they like, perhaps Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, falls to them they have to double-up just like the Falcons did a year ago.”

“If they don't like any quarterback who falls to them in the first round, they need to have an eye on other quarterbacks from the second round on. You can't believe a quarterback in his mid-30s who has been good-not-great like Smith will solve problems beyond who will start Week 1 of next season.”