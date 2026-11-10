Democrats Are Wasting No Time Investigating Corporate America’s Biggest Names

WASHINGTON—For months, companies have been quietly preparing for the possibility that Democrats would win control of Congress and launch a wave of investigations. Now they are in a full sprint. A Democratic forum in July discussed projects initiated by President Trump.

After dominating Tuesday’s election, Democrats have spared no time throwing themselves into investigations of American corporations, dispatching letters telling companies they are targets and setting their deadline to produce records for Jan. 4, the first full day of the new Congress. Some of America’s largest businesses—from Amazon to Apple, Live Nation to Walmart—are among the first to feel the heat.

Exit polls showed that anger about affordability and corruption were key motivations for voters in handing Democrats back both chambers of the legislature, prompting the party to be aggressive in pursuing big companies.

“Usually investigations are an outgrowth of an election; this time it was the point,” said Simpson Thacher partner Rafi Prober, co-head of the firm’s congressional-investigations practice.

Lawyers say that companies are acting with fresh urgency. One lawyer recalled receiving a signed retainer from a client on Wednesday, after weeks of waiting for a response. Conflict-of-interest rules limit the clients that firms can take on, meaning that businesses that didn’t already lock in experienced congressional-investigations lawyers are racing to catch up.

Some businesses started preparing months ago, hiring law firms such as Akin Gump, Arnold & Porter, Crowell & Moring and Quinn Emanuel. They have already been mapping out likely topics of scrutiny, collecting documents, interviewing employees and even running “wargame” simulations to start auditing and cataloging their exposure, according to lawyers and executives involved in the preparations.

Democrats have established a long list of interest areas, with corporate ties to President Trump and his legacy projects at the top of their list. Two days after the election, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal fired off dozens of letters, putting companies on notice that he planned to turn up the pressure.

Blumenthal, who is set to chair the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, contacted household names such as Amazon, Apple, BlackRock, Booz Allen, Coinbase, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Union Pacific, among others, as known donors to Trump’s White House ballroom project.

He sent additional letters to cryptocurrency firms about their Trump family ties. And he warned all of the recipients that failure to respond on time—Jan. 4 at the latest—would leave him “no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain compliance.”

Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have also been quick to telegraph their targets. On the eve of the election, they released a report titled “Nine Ways Trump’s Corruption Is Costing You,” naming Toyota, Walmart, Live Nation and major banks among companies that allegedly received favorable treatment from the government after contributing to Trump’s inauguration.