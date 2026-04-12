Deshae Frost: 5 things about YouTuber as he faces flak for slapping woman on camera

The individual, going by @chrizdafu alleged that Frost hit a woman on a boat while filming the 2023 dating show. The person also shared video from the incident which quickly went viral.

Deshae Frost, the YouTuber , has been accused of hitting a woman as an alleged video of the incident was shared on social media and quickly went viral. An alleged former director of his YouTube series called out Frost's behavior on Instagram .

“The Reason I quit Directing 10 Episode Series on YouTube,” the alleged post reads. In the video, Frost can be seen appearing to shove a woman upwards with a quick motion of his hand. She appeared to be crouching over at the time and his action seemed to make her fall the other way. The other women around Frost appeared to try and talk to him but he walked away, as the clip showed.

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“No Man should ever hit a Woman, i pray that the lord my God Jesus Christ forgives me,” the alleged director added. HT.com could not access the video on the person's Instagram profile and cannot confirm its authenticity.

Meanwhile, another account alleged that the a woman claimed to have been the one Frost hit and had remarked “Yall that was me that he hite all because i refused to have s*x with him.. im glad the truth is coming out. God will handle him.” However, this claim could not be independently verified.

Notably, Deshae Frost is yet to remark on the matter. Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about the YouTuber.

Deshae Frost: 5 things to know Frost celebrated his 25th birthday in January 2026, and videos were shared on Instagram. Deshae Frost is from Seattle as per his IMDb profile and started off in music. He reportedly gave himself the rap name ‘D-Frost’. At 16, Frost reportedly became a social media sensation filming comedy sketches which he wrote and directed by himself. He's opened for comedians like Faizon Love, Tony Roberts and Tiffany Haddish, his IMDb profile notes. Frost has also appeared in shows like Adult Swim's Black Jesus and the CBS series SWAT, where he plays Darryl. Frost enjoys a massive fan following online with his Instagram profile boasting of over 2 million followers, while his TikTok has about 1.5 million followers. This is not the first time Deshae Frost has found himself in controversy either. Earlier he'd kissed Celina Powell and joked about her alleged body count, which did not leave the internet personality all too pleased. He had also claimed at one time that Halle Bailey abused his friend DDG.

Further, his dating show drama and content with other women have also earned Deshae Frost backlash in the past. His recent alleged antics have also left many angry.

“No man should ever lay hands on a woman, what kind of bullsh*t be that!?, if they dont desrve it i would say,” one remarked. Another added “damn i wonder if yall really gon cancel him this time.”