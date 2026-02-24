Did Cheesur help Mexican military locate and kill El Mencho? Debunking viral claim

Rumours circulating online claim that streamer Cheesur provided “critical intel” that enabled Mexican special forces to locate and kill cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho. The claim has spread rapidly across social media platforms following reports of the alleged death of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) chief. The claim has spread across social media platforms following reports of the alleged death of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel chief. (Twitch, Screen shot from Mexican TV show/ AFP)

However, there is no evidence supporting the claim that the streamer had any involvement in the military operation.

What official reports say According to Mexican security officials cited by multiple media outlets, the 59-year-old CJNG leader was seriously wounded during a firefight with special forces near Tapalpa, Jalisco, and died while being airlifted to Mexico City.

Authorities said the operation involved Mexican special forces with intelligence cooperation from US agencies.

Officials have not mentioned any civilian informant or online personality in connection with the operation.

How the Cheesur theory started The speculation gained traction after news of the operation coincided with Cheesur’s past posts referencing El Mencho and a US government bounty reportedly set at $15 million for information leading to the cartel leader’s capture.

Earlier in February, the streamer claimed online he intended to collect the bounty. He also celebrated the reported death during a livestream.

Past controversies The streamer’s name surfaced because of a 2024 social media post in which he insulted El Mencho and challenged him. Shortly afterward, he disappeared from social media, and a missing-person flyer circulated online.

He later reappeared, claiming identity theft.

That episode, combined with recent bounty comments, has been cited by users as “evidence”, though none of it demonstrates actual contact with authorities.

Cheesur, whose real name is Nermin Džaferović, is a 23-year-old Kick and Twitch streamer based in Jacksonville, Florida. He began streaming in 2019 and built an audience through gaming content and collaborations with larger creators.

His career has included controversies, including allegations of offensive remarks and fundraising disputes, which have contributed to his polarising online reputation.

Despite viral posts suggesting otherwise, there is no credible proof that Cheesur played any role in locating or targeting El Mencho. The claim appears to stem from timing, past online theatrics, and speculation — not verified facts.