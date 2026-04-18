Did Iran agree to give US its nuclear material? Official slams Trump's 'non starter' demand

A fresh row has taken root over the contours of a potential US-Iran agreement after President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran would allow Washington to take control of its nuclear material. Donald Trump speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

During his speech at the TPUSA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump suggested that a deal with Iran was close, saying, “most of the points are already negotiated and agreed to.” He went on to claim that under the agreement, “the USA will get all nuclear dust,” referring to nuclear material, and asserted that Iran would “never have a nuclear weapon.”

However, a senior Iranian official told CNN that several of Trump’s statements were inaccurate, describing them as “alternative facts” and warning that such remarks could complicate sensitive diplomatic efforts.

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Iran rejects Trump's claims on nuclear material According to the Iranian official, Tehran has not agreed to ship its stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad or relinquish control of its nuclear materials. The official told CNN that Trump's demand was a “non-starter.”

The official also dismissed suggestions that Iran would halt uranium enrichment indefinitely. CNN reported that Iran “will never accept” being an “exception from international law.”

Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesman for the foreign ministry also confirmed that Iran would not transfer its enriched uranium overseas. He told the Iranian state TV, “Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere.”

According to Al Jazeera, Tehran has intimated that negotiations are still in their early stages and may take weeks to finish.

CNN reported that the Iranian official warned that Trump’s public remarks risk undermining the delicate negotiations. Iran cautioned that Tehran could interpret them as evidence that while it remains committed to meaningful diplomacy, Washington may be using talks as a stalling tactic while preparing for further aggression.

Iran has warned that they are “ready to respond forcefully.”

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What did Trump claim? Trump, during his speech in Arizona, has signalled to his citizens that Iran has agreed to U.S. demands about halting Uranium enrichment.

He further signalled that the diplomatic talks with Iran are going well and said, “We’re getting along well. But who knows? Who knows with anyone? But who knows with Iran in particular.” He added, “This process should go very quickly now that most of the points are already negotiated and agreed to. You’ll be very happy.”

He claimed that the “nuclear dust” will be shipped to the U.S. “The USA will get all nuclear dust. You know what the nuclear dust is? That was that white powdery substance created by our b2 bombers … We were going to take it anyway.”

The president added that Iran is eliminating “all of the sea mines with the help of the USA.”

CNN has reported that a new round of talks between Iranian and American negotiators is scheduled for Monday in Pakistan, per an Iranian official.