Did Oracle buy TikTok’s US operations? Know here

TikTok’s US business could soon be under new ownership, with a consortium that includes Oracle Corp., Andreessen Horowitz, and Silver Lake Management set to take control. The proposed deal is expected to be discussed this week by President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Los Angeles Times. TikTok users in the US would migrate to the new platform, which would continue using the same recommendation algorithms that made the app widely popular.

The agreement would create a US-based version of TikTok, separating the app from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Under the plan, ByteDance’s ownership in the US operations would drop below 20 percent to comply with a 2024 law requiring the company to divest or face a ban in the American market.

TikTok users in the US would migrate to the new platform, which would continue using the same recommendation algorithms that made the app widely popular. ByteDance would license the technology to the new entity, while Oracle would continue providing cloud services, hosting user data as part of the ongoing Project Texas partnership.

Value of US portion TikTok

The US portion of TikTok is valued at roughly $35 billion to $40 billion, though the exact shares each investor would take are not publicly known. Oracle is expected to hold a smaller stake, with the rest divided among other investors.

If completed, the deal would allow TikTok to remain active in the US while reducing ByteDance’s control over a major overseas asset. US law prevents the Chinese company from operating the app or handling its algorithm once the sale is finalized.

TikTok deal is linked to broader US-China trade talks

The framework follows an earlier proposal that stalled over Chinese approval. Officials say the TikTok deal is linked to broader US-China trade talks. President Trump described it as a “very good trade deal” with safeguards for US national security, while also meeting Chinese interests, according to Los Angeles Times.

Although details remain subject to negotiation, the transaction marks a major shift in TikTok’s US ownership and could keep the platform running for millions of American users under new leadership.