Did Phoenix Ikner change his Instagram bio to a Bible verse before FSU shooting? Screenshots surface

The suspect who opened fire on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee on Thursday has been identified as Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old local resident and the son of Leon County Deputy Sheriff Jessica Ikner, officials confirmed during a news conference. Florida State University Student Union building after campus is closed following a shooting, in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP)

Following the announcement, screenshots of posts allegedly from Ikner's Instagram and Facebook accounts began circulating on X (formerly Twitter). Some users claimed that Ikner changed his Instagram bio to include a Bible verse prior to the shooting. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of these claims.

Meta has since deleted both his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Who Is Phoenix Ikner?

Phoenix Ikner reportedly opened fire on the FSU campus shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday, killing two people and injuring five others. He was shot by responding officers and is currently being treated at a hospital, according to the New York Post.

Ikner is a member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Youth Advisory Council and the son of longtime deputy Jessica Ikner, who has served the department for over 18 years. Authorities said that the weapon used in the attack was a firearm that belonged to Deputy Ikner.

"Our deputy, Deputy Ikner, has been with the Leon County sheriff's office for over 18 years...her service to this community has been exceptional," Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said on Thursday. "Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene."

Officials believe the firearm was one of Deputy Ikner’s former service weapons. It had been legally purchased by her and was considered her personal property at the time of the shooting.

“This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective,” Walt McNeil said at the press conference. “But I will tell you this, we will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say, across this state and across this nation.”