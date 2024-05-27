Donald Trump's old picture with daughter Ivanka sparks outrage on Internet: ‘He gives off pedophile vibes’

Former US President Donald Trump has been actively in the limelight for both his legal battles and internal day-to-day family issues ahead of November elections. While Trump recently hit headlines for attending his youngest son Barron's graduation ceremony with wife Melania, a social media platform has discovered an old picture of him with daughter Ivanka. Former President Donald Trump, left, talks to his daughter Ivanka Trump as they wait for the start of a UFC 299 mixed martial arts bout, early Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Miami. (AP)

Ivanka has been often seen with his father since he started his presidential campaign in 2015. However, the father-daughter duo faced troubles in terms of being business partners when Ivanka left The Trump Organisation in 2017. Despite those issues, they both have shown love and affection for each other.

Earlier this month, Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star who has accused Trump of having an extra marital affair with her, startled the court by testifying that the former US President told her “she reminded him of his daughter” Ivanka, just minutes after spanking him during their alleged sexual encounter.

Reacting to it, one X user slammed Trump, writing that he “disrespects all women, not just Melania.”

Ivanka and Trump's old picture sparks outrage

Amidst all these allegations, a rare old picture of Ivanka and Trump has surfaced on Reddit with the caption: “15-year-old Ivanka Trump sitting on her father’s lap during a concert in 1996.”

In the picture, Ivanka can be seen dressed in a white and red striped sleeveless top with matching hot shorts. In contrast, Trump wore a pink striped shirt, a blue coat, and white trousers. However, this image sparked outrage, with some netizens terming it as "inappropriate".

Reacting to the post, one Reddit user wrote, “He gives off such huge Pedo [pedophile] vibes.”

Another user recalled the time when Trump claimed he’d “date” Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter, saying: “That would be harmless EXCEPT if it weren’t for his ‘if she weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her’ quote.”

A third user chimed in, “Or like 10 other sus things he has done and said. And these are things we know of.”

“This is not normal," a fourth individual commented, while several others inquired with wonder: “Couldn’t he buy another seat?”

Donald Trump and Ivanka(Getty)

When and where was the photo taken?

The father-daughter photograph was taken at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in 1996. Nine years later when Trump was asked how he would react if Ivanka appeared in Playboy, he said: "It would be really disappointing — not really — but it would depend on what's inside the magazine."

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her," he added.