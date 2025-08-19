Eagle fire map, evacuation updates: Idaho blaze prompts ‘Go Now’ order

A grass fire in the Eagle Foothills of Idaho, on Monday afternoon, prompted evacuation notices for residents. The Eagle fire department stated that the blaze was northwest of Beacon Light Rd & Hwy 55.(X/@Eaglefire_Dept)

“Eagle Fire is notifying you of a brush fire in the area of Star Vista. Please begin preparing to evacuate the area. Be aware and stand by for an official evacuation alert,” the emergency alert read.

Another alert residents got, said “Eagle Fire is notifying you of a Brush Fire in the area of Star Vista. Calmly Evacuate this area. Be aware and follow instructions from first responders,” the Idaho Statesman reported.

See the map of how the fire is spreading, here.

Eagle Fire department shares update on blaze

The fire department stated that the blaze was northwest of Beacon Light Rd & Hwy 55. They were working to suppress the 100-acre fire. “Evacuation orders have been issued for residents between Holl Road & Hwy 55. A reunification site for evacuated residents has been established at 12655 N. Horseshoe Bend Road,” the Eagle fire department added.

Initially, the fire department told residents north of Beacon Light Road between Holl Drive and North Brookside Lane to leave immediately, the publication noted. At around 5:30 pm, a Level 1 ‘Go Now’ alert was issued owing to the fast-moving nature of the fire.

Then, at 6:02 pm, a Level 2 ‘Be Set’ evacuation zone was set up by the Eagle Fire department for those living east of Idaho 55. This signals that the fire could jump the road. In Level 2 cases, people are on standby for an evacuation alert.

Wildfire alert nonprofit, Watch Duty, reported the blaze was spreading east, down a canyon toward East Connolly Lane area. Visuals of the fire were shared on social media.

“Eagle Fire.....crazy how high the flames got,” one person wrote.

Another post spoke of fires spreading across Treasure Valley, mentioning Eagle. Hindustan Times could not independently verify if these videos are from the Eagle Foothill fire.

Meanwhile, Lauren Montague, an Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman by email “We encourage folks to avoid the area and allow emergency responders to do their jobs.”