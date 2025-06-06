Elon Musk calls for Trump's impeachment, says Vance should replace him

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are now locked in a public feud, with the SpaceX CEO accusing the POTUS of being named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. Musk has gone a step further by endorsing calls for Trump’s impeachment. Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump's name appears in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files.(AFP)

Musk reposted a post on X from right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong, who wrote: “President vs Elon. Who wins? My money’s on Elon. Trump should be impeached and JD Vance should replace him." Musk simply responded: “Yes.”

Earlier, Musk claimed that Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files and suggested that this is why the documents haven’t yet been made public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” the Tesla CEO said on X. “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Why are Elon Musk and Donald Trump feuding?

The first signs of tension emerged when Musk slammed Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill,' a major Republican-backed tax-and-spending package. Musk called the bill “disgusting” and said it would make the federal deficit worse.

"I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both," Musk said in a May 28 CBS interview. “It increases the budget deficit and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

Soon after, Musk resigned from his role at DOGE, adding to the rift speculations.

On June 5, Trump accused Musk of changing his mind only after learning that the bill would cut electric vehicle (EV) subsidies.

“He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem & he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate,” Trump claimed.

Musk hit back, calling that false.

“This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” he posted on X.

He added, “I’m fine with the cuts to EV credits as long as Republicans remove the mountain of disgusting pork in wasteful spending from the bill.”

The feud grew more serious on June 6, when Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies. Musk responded by saying SpaceX would start decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft program.

“In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately,” Musk wrote.