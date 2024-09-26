Elon Musk reignites row with Keir Starmer, urges people to boycott ‘paedo-freeing’ UK after summit snub

Billionaire Elon Musk clapped back at reports that he was not invited to an upcoming investment summit in the United Kingdom due to his provocative statements on social media regarding the far-right riots that swept over large parts of the nation this summer. Musk vs Starmer: Responding to reports of UK's snub, Musk reignited his row with Prime Minister Keir Starmer by declaring on X that people should stay away from the UK.(AP)

“I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts,” he wrote.

Starmer wants to bring together hundreds of top investors at the October summit in order to raise tens of billions of pounds in capital for the UK and stimulate economic growth.

The billionaire's jibe seems to be directed at the government's choice to release prisoners who were convicted in the wake of the racist attacks.

Meanwhile, Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the BBC that the Tories blasted the decision to exclude Musk from the summit as a “big loss.”

“He told me last year he was planning a new car plant in Europe and had not decided where but the UK was a candidate,” Hunt stated.

All you need to know about Musk's feud with Starmer

Following a stabbing attack in Southport that claimed the lives of three children, Musk frequently derided the UK PM on X and even predicted a “civil war” in the country.

Subsequently, the government pledged to prosecute individuals involved in the riots, even if it had to free some prisoners early to relieve pressure on its deteriorating jail infrastructure.

Musk called Starmer a “two-tier Keir,” alleging that non-white offenders commit violent crimes and that British Police handle them leniently. In addition, he shared and then deleted a conspiracy theory alleging that the United Kingdom had been housing protesters in “detainment camps” built on the Falkland Islands. He also compared the UK to the Soviet Union.

UK ministers at the time chastised Musk for his remarks, calling them “totally unjustifiable” and “pretty deplorable.”

Last year, Musk did not attend a similar investment summit held by the former Conservative government, despite receiving the invite, as per the BBC.