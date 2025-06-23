Farmington Hills shooting: Gunfire erupts at large gathering, video shows people fleeing

A shooting at a large gathering Saturday evening, June 21, has led to Farmington Hills police investigating the incident. The incident took place in the area of 10 Mile between Middlebelt and Inkster, according to the Metro Detroit News. Farmington Hills shooting: Gunfire erupts at large gathering (Unsplash - representational image)

A video that has emerged from the scene of the shooting shows people running after gunfire erupted. While the circumstances around the shooting remain unknown, no injuries have been reported.

Another shooting in Michigan

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old Detroit man was shot dead at a party at Royal Oak Township Park Sunday morning, June 22. According to authorities, three other people were wounded in the shooting.

Troopers who were dispatched to the shooting around 1:45 am found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

When troopers arrived at the scene of the shooting, there was a large crowd in the park from a party. They were initially uncooperative in leaving the scene, officials said, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Detectives found out during the investigation that three other individuals with non-fatal gunshot wounds were at three different hospitals – a 33-year-old male from Detroit, a 19-year-old from Detroit and a 15-year-old from Macomb.

No information on a suspect or a motive has been revealed yet. An investigation is underway.