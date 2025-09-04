Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo vows to end all vaccine mandates in the state

Joseph Ladapo, Florida's Surgeon General, has outlined plans to eliminate all vaccine mandates in the state, calling them ‘immoral’ and ‘like slavery’. At a news conference in Tampa with Governor Ron DeSantis at his side, Ladapo said his department will work with legislators to eliminate the long-standing immunization requirement imposed on schoolchildren. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has put forward plans to eliminate all vaccine mandates in the state.(AP)

https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/florida-surgeon-general-ladapo-takes-aim-states-vaccine-mandates-rcna228838

If implemented, Florida would be the first state in recent US history to remove all mandatory vaccines for public school entry, stated an MSNBC report.

A radical departure from tradition

Vaccine mandates have existed in US public schools for decades, requiring vaccination against diseases such as polio, measles, chickenpox, and hepatitis B before school children can attend school. These mandates, based on centuries-old public health traditions, have reduced outbreaks and saved millions of lives.

Public health officials credit vaccines with saving more than four million lives per year around the world. In the United States, the US Centers and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that routine childhood vaccines have led to the prevention of approximately 1.13 million deaths and 32 million hospitalizations from 1994-2023, a report in The Guardian stated.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/sep/03/florida-vaccine-mandate

The MSNBC report added, despite this evidence, Ladapo argued that ‘every last one’ of Florida’s vaccine requirements should be scrapped. He asked, “Who am I, or anyone else, to tell you what to put in your body?”

Political and religious framing

Ladapo framed his remarks around individual freedom and religious beliefs and said, “Our body is a gift from God. What you put into it is between you and your God.” He also claimed vaccine skepticism represented ‘reflections of God’s light against the darkness of tyranny,’ The Guardian report stated.

Governor DeSantis backed the announcement but admitted that repealing all mandates would require legislative changes. “People are going to have to choose a side,” Ladapo added, describing the proposed shift as ‘the moral side’.

Concerns from experts

The proposal has drawn sharp criticism from medical and legal experts. Dorit Reiss, a professor of law at the University of California, specializing in vaccine policy, warned that eliminating mandates would put children at risk of preventable diseases.

All states adopted these requirements because evidence showed they reduce and prevent outbreaks, she was quoted as saying to The Guardian. She added that if Florida went ahead with the vaccine plan, it would create an unfortunate natural experiment with children as guinea pigs.

Florida has already faced challenges

Florida has already faced public health challenges. A measles outbreak in 2024 highlighted risks tied to vaccine hesitancy. Yet, Ladapo told parents at the time that they could decide whether unvaccinated children should attend school, contradicting federal guidance, stated a Time Magazine report.

https://time.com/7314268/florida-vaccine-mandates-schools-desantis/

Broader political context

DeSantis's action aligns with the emerging political situation in Florida. During his presidential campaign, DeSantis falsely claimed Covid-19 boosters raised the risk of infection and asked for a grand jury to investigate vaccine makers. Ladapo has even promoted hydroxychloroquine as an ineffective treatment for Covid-19.

While no bill has been submitted, Ladapo said he expected the passage of the repeal, and APA praised Florida for 'leading the way'. Meanwhile, Public Health groups say a repeal of vaccine requirements would set back generations of work.

FAQs

1. What did Florida’s Surgeon General announce?

Joseph Ladapo said the state would work to eliminate all vaccine mandates, including childhood immunization requirements for school entry.

2. Which vaccines are currently required in Florida schools?

Children must be immunized against diseases, including measles, polio, chickenpox, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis.

3. Why are experts concerned?

Public health specialists fear the move will lead to outbreaks of preventable diseases and endanger both children and adults.

4. Is Florida the first state to attempt this?

Yes, if fully implemented, Florida would be the first state in modern US history to eliminate all vaccine mandates.