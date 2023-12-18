Former senate staffer caught in explicit sex in hearing room leaves job

A sex scandal involving a former Senate staffer has rocked Capitol Hill, as a video of two men engaging in sexual acts in a Senate hearing room was leaked to the media. U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) speaks during a press conference. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani(REUTERS)

The video, which was partially released by the Daily Caller on Friday, showed the men having sex in the spacious Hart Senate Office Building hearing room, where many high-profile events have taken place, such as the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court justices, the 9/11 Commission hearings, and the 2017 testimony of ex-FBI Director James Comey on President Donald Trump. The American Spectator had earlier reported that one of the men was a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The reports did not reveal the name of the staffer, but some conservative media outlets claimed that he was Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide to Cardin.

ALSO READ| NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘baffled’ by lack of federal response to migrant crisis: ‘This issue will destroy New York City’

Cardin’s office, which had remained silent on Friday on what it termed a “personnel matter,” stated to POLITICO on Saturday morning, saying that “Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

Maese-Czeropsk denies involvement in video, claims targeting for sexual orientation

Maese-Czeropski, who did not explicitly confirm or deny his involvement in the video, posted a statement on LinkedIn on Friday night, saying that he was being targeted for his sexual orientation.

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” he wrote.

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

He also refuted allegations that he had confronted Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio), a Jewish congressman, in a Capitol corridor on Wednesday and said to him, “Free Palestine.”

ALSO READ| Former House member George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel over stolen ‘Cameo’ video

Maese-Czeropski could not be reached for comment on Saturday. He had been working for Cardin since October 2021, according to congressional records, and had previously interned for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) in 2018.

The U.S. Capitol Police did not reply to an email on Saturday asking if they were investigating the matter.