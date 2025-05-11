Menu Explore
From Canada to Japan: Top 10 world’s most coveted residency cards beyond the US and Dubai

ByBhavika Rathore
May 11, 2025 01:21 PM IST

Explore residency cards that offer work rights, permanent stay, and unmatched lifestyle benefits.

In a world where global mobility is increasingly prized, residency cards have become a sought-after ticket to new opportunities, better quality of life, and financial freedom. From tax benefits to travel perks, certain residency cards offer unparalleled advantages for individuals looking to broaden their horizons. Here’s a look at the top 10 residency cards around the world with unique advantages that make them highly coveted.

Discover the top 10 most coveted residency cards in the world.(Representative Image-- Unsplash )
Discover the top 10 most coveted residency cards in the world.(Representative Image-- Unsplash )

Top 10 residency cards in the world apart from the USA and Dubai 

Residency cards are official documents that grant non-citizens the legal right to live and, in some cases, work in a country for a specified period. They are typically issued to individuals based on factors like employment, investment, or family connections, and may provide access to various rights and benefits, such as healthcare or education. 

The following are the most sought-after residency cards globally, each offering distinct perks. 

Canada: Permanent Resident Card 

As the name states, Canada’s PR card assures the holder permanent residency in the country. This means individuals have the benefit of living, working, and accessing the healthcare system. Those interested can apply for the PR card after 3 years of residency. 

Portugal: Golden Visa 

Portugal’s Golden Visa gives residency for investors, alongside entry to the Schengen Area. After five years of residency, they can apply for citizenship. 

Australia: Permanent Resident Visa

Holders of Australia’s PR card get the benefit to live, work and study in the country. Following four years of residency, they can apply for citizenship of Australia.

Singapore Employment Pass

This employment pass allows skilled foreign workers to live and work in Singapore. After certain years of residency, individuals can apply for citizenship and enjoy more social benefits the country has to offer. 

Japan: Highly Skilled Professional Visa 

Japan’s HSP visa enables skilled artists, highly skilled professionals and entrepreneurs to live and work in the country. After a few years, individuals can apply for permanent residency.

New Zealand: Resident Visa 

New Zealand’s resident visa not only welcomes skilled professionals but also their families to live, work and build a life in the country. After a few years individuals can apply for citizenship. 

France: Talent Passport 

Talent Passport offers a streamlined path for skilled professionals to live and work in the country for up to four years. Tailored for experts in sectors like technology, research, and culture, the permit is renewable. 

Germany: Blue Card 

Also known as the EU Blue Card is a residence permit for highly skilled non-EU nationals seeking employment in Germany. It grants the right to live and work in the country and offers a pathway to permanent residency, making it a popular option for professionals looking to establish long-term careers in Europe.

Brazil: Permanent Resident Visa 

Brazil’s permanent resident visa, known as VIPER, offers foreign nationals the right to live and work in the country indefinitely. It’s available through several routes—such as marriage to a Brazilian, retirement with stable income, skilled employment, investment, or religious service—making it one of South America’s more flexible residency options.

Switzerland: Permit  

The card is issued to foreign workers who have lived in the country for 10 years or more. It enables the holders to live and work in Switzerland. 

Follow Us On