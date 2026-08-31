Grand Canyon flash flood update: Scary visuals emerge as 1 dies and 15 remain unaccounted

Dramatic videos and photographs from Grand Canyon National Park are circulating on social media after a deadly flash flood swept through Bright Angel Canyon. According to park officials, the disaster left one person dead and about 15 people missing or unaccounted for. More than 15 people may be missing after the flash flood in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service. ((Photo by J. Baird / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / AFP)) The flooding destroyed footbridges and buried trails. A massive rescue effort, including helicopters and emergency personnel, was prompted as the trails were buried beneath rubble. Videos shared by the National Park Service and news outlets show helicopters flying over the canyon to evacuate stranded hikers. Some images show swollen waterways carrying logs, mud, and debris through the normally tranquil Bright Angel Creek. The visuals have spread widely across X and other social media platforms as rescue efforts continue.

Deep Dive What safety measures are being implemented at the Grand Canyon following the flash flood? How are rescue efforts unfolding for those affected by the Grand Canyon flash flood? Why did the flash flood at the Grand Canyon cause significant damage to the infrastructure?

The National Park Service confirmed on Sunday that the body of a 46-year-old man was recovered near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, the New York Times reported. Authorities have not released his identity. Officials are also asking the public for help identifying hikers and campers who were in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area when the flooding struck on Saturday.

Also read: Grand Canyon flash flood: National Park to close hotels, enforce water restrictions – 5 things to know Videos capture helicopters over the Grand Canyon Rescue footage released after the disaster shows helicopters searching the North Kaibab Trail corridor and sections of the Colorado River after floodwaters washed away pedestrian bridges and isolated hikers. According to park spokeswoman Joelle Baird, helicopters from the National Park Service and the Arizona Department of Public Safety searched from the mouth of Bright Angel Creek to Deer Creek Narrows on Sunday morning. “No missing individuals were located during these flights,” Baird said. The National Park Service said 62 people were evacuated from the inner canyon on Saturday. Many were flown to the Maswik Lodge food court on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross assisted evacuees. Officials said no injuries were reported among those rescued.

Also read: Grand Canyon flash flood: Shocking video shows ‘entire bunkhouse’ floating downriver with debris | Watch Flood Rips through Phantom Ranch The flooding caused extensive damage throughout the inner canyon. The National Park Service said nearly every footbridge across Bright Angel Creek was destroyed, cutting off pedestrian access. Officials also confirmed that floodwaters severely damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, which supplies drinking water to the park.

Eyewitness Daniel Evans, who was camping near Bright Angel Campground, told The New York Times that he first heard a loud roar before seeing Bright Angel Creek transform into a torrent carrying trees and debris. He said hikers, park employees and construction workers gathered in a mule corral for several hours before helicopters arrived to evacuate them.