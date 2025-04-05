'Hands off' protest time: When is it happening in your city?

On April 5, 2025, the "Hands Off" protests will take place in cities across the United States, as part of a nationwide effort to demand accountability from President Donald Trump over his legal battles and political influence. If you're planning to participate or just want to know when the protests will occur in your city, here’s a guide to the timing and locations. As part of a national campaign to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for his legal disputes and political power, the "Hands Off" protests will take place in cities across the United States on April 5, 2025.(AFP)

When and where are the protests happening?

The protests are scheduled to begin in the afternoon in the United States, typically between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM local time. Below are the key cities, times, and locations for the anti-Trump demonstrations, along with the corresponding timings in IST:

New York City, NY

Time: 3:00 pm EDT (New York) / 12:30 am IST (April 6)

Location: Washington Square Park

Protestors will gather at Washington Square Park before marching to key government buildings in the city.

Washington, D.C.

Time: 4:00 pm EDT (Washington, D.C.) / 1:30 am IST (April 6)

Location: Lafayette Square Park (near the White House)

This central location will see protesters gather for speeches and demonstrations calling for Trump’s legal accountability.

Los Angeles, CA

Time: 3:00 pm PDT (Los Angeles) / 3:30 am IST (April 6)

Location: Downtown Los Angeles (near City Hall)

Los Angeles will host one of the largest rallies in the West Coast, where demonstrators will gather at City Hall and march to nearby government offices.

Chicago, IL

Time: 2:30 pm CDT (Chicago) / 3:00 am IST (April 6)

Location: Daley Plaza

Chicago’s rally will feature speeches from local activists, with a march through downtown streets.

Miami, FL

Time: 3:30 pm EDT (Miami) / 1:00 am IST (April 6)

Location: Freedom Tower

Protesters in Miami will gather outside the iconic Freedom Tower for a peaceful demonstration before marching through the city’s financial district.

Atlanta, GA

Time: 2:00 pm EDT (Atlanta) / 11:30 pm IST (April 5)

Location: Georgia State Capitol

Atlanta’s protest will kick off at the state capitol with speeches from civil rights leaders before moving to nearby government buildings.

San Francisco, CA

Time: 4:00 pm PDT (San Francisco) / 4:30 am IST (April 6)

Location: Civic Center Plaza

San Francisco’s protest will begin at Civic Center Plaza with a focus on Trump’s environmental and civil rights policies.

What to expect

The "Hands Off" protests are expected to be peaceful and well-organised, with supporters voicing their concerns over Trump’s ongoing legal troubles and the broader political implications. Local chapters of advocacy groups, including MoveOn, Indivisible, the ACLU, and the Women’s March, are leading the efforts to mobilise participants. Organisers emphasize that the protests are meant to be a show of unity and peaceful resistance.

Attendees can expect to hear speeches from local activists, political leaders, and prominent figures within the civil rights, environmental, and progressive movements. There will also be signs, chants, and rallies focusing on calls for accountability and justice for those affected by Trump’s actions.

As the "Hands Off" protests approach, the nationwide outcry against the former president is set to be felt across the country. The protests will serve as a public demonstration of opposition to Trump’s legal and political maneuvers, with participants demanding transparency, accountability, and a restoration of democratic principles.