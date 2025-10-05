How ‘subway surfing’ killed two teen girls in New York: All about fatal adventure

The New York police ramped up their probe into the unfortunate death of two teenage girls who were killed on Saturday while subway surfing on top of a J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge. Six train surfers died last year, up from five in 2023.(Bloomberg)

The two girls, one confirmed to be 13 and the other believed to be between 13 and 15, were killed from head injuries after reportedly striking a low-hanging beam while riding the final car of the Queens-bound train.

The incident occurred around 3:10 am as the train approached the Marcy Avenue station in Brooklyn.

According to the police, the emergency brake was triggered as the train entered the station, prompting the conductor to investigate-- only to discover the two lifeless bodies on the roof of the train.

How is the investigation unfolding?

As of Sunday, police are still working to identify the second victim and locate the girls' families.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at the Marcy Avenue stop in Brooklyn just after 3 am to find two unconscious and unresponsive females who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police didn't identify the victims or disclose their ages. But New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow described them as girls involved in subway surfing, The New York Times reported.

"It's heartbreaking that two young girls are gone because they somehow thought riding outside a subway train was an acceptable game," Demetrius Crichlow, the president of New York City Transit, said in a statement on Saturday.

What is Subway Surfing?

Subway surfing, in which people ride atop or hang off the sides of fast-moving trains, has been around since the transit system's earliest days more than a century ago.

But it has grown more deadly in recent years, especially among teenagers inspired by sensational videos of the practice, city officials say.

According to the police data, through August, three people died this year while trying the activity.

Six train surfers died last year, up from five in 2023. By contrast, during the five-year period from 2018 to 2022, only five people were killed in suspected subway surfing incidents.