In 1996, 26 retired Navy A-6 jets were sunk off Florida; divers later spotted tomtates, high hats, and grouper at the aircraft reef near St. Augustine

In the depths of the Atlantic Ocean near the coast of Florida, decommissioned planes of the Navy have turned into an unusual underwater attraction. On July 18, 1996, Florida recorded the deployment of 26 A-6 Intruder aircraft at Site No. 9 in Volusia County, at a depth of 135 feet, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's artificial reef inventory. Divers who explored an Intruder aircraft reef later discovered groups of tomtates and high hats with an occasional grouper. The planes, initially created for military purposes, became objects of underwater observation. Twenty-six retired Navy aircraft were placed off Volusia County in 1996 to provide underwater habitat. The scattered planes, now part of Florida’s artificial reef network. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission document identifies the artificial reef site as Site No. 9 in Volusia County. It lists the aircraft deployment at a depth of 135 feet, with eight feet of relief above the seabed.

This is within the artificial reef program that uses appropriate materials to build underwater structures to facilitate marine habitation and recreational activities. The jets served as a form of reef, apart from concrete cubes and ships that are also found in the waters off Florida’s coast.

How the aircraft became an artificial reef An artificial reef is created by placing structures on the seabed for marine organisms to use as shelter or habitat. Its effectiveness depends on factors such as depth, the surrounding seabed, and the materials used. Fish around the structure may indicate that the reef is providing habitat.

Volusia County has run an artificial reef program since 1980. The county government’s description of the program explains that the reefs have been created by placing concrete materials and steel vessels offshore to provide fish habitat and recreational opportunities. The A-6 deployment was one of the projects that added to this network.

The state inventory also shows the scale of Florida’s reef deployments. As of March 2026, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s artificial reef inventory listed an estimated 4,523 artificial reef deployment locations across 34 of the state’s 35 coastal counties. Recorded depths ranged from one foot to 511 feet, with an average of 68 feet.

After three decades on the seabed, the aircraft may have undergone deterioration, partial burial in sand, or changes associated with marine growth. Hence, the current state of the reef may not be the same as when it was placed on the seabed. For the Intruder aircraft reef, depth and coordinates help identify the site, and divers can see how the wreck is positioned.