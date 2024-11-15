Inside why Melvin Craig was chosen as Kotb's replacement and his salary

Recently announced, Melvin Craig is all set to follow Hoda Kotb’s steps as the new anchor of NBC’s Today show. He will take the legendary anchor’s role on the show right after Kotb’s exit on January 10. While the soon-to-exit anchor cannot be replaced and will be truly missed by her colleagues, they are equally ecstatic for Melvin to join them. With a strong background in journalism, Melvin Craig is set to replace Hoda Kotb on NBC's Today show. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Trump hosts Argentina's President Javier Milei in first world leader meet post-election, declares him 'MAGA person'

Staff’s reaction to Melvin replacing Kotb

A source revealed to US Weekly, “Craig is so awesome, people were cheering when they got the staff email. He’s the best – everybody is so excited for him.” A second source added, “He is truly one of the nicest, most humble, generous people. People are overwhelmingly happy for him. The good guy won.”

On Friday, November 14, Melvin was officially announced as Kotb’s replacement and the new anchor of the Today Show. The first source told the media outlet, “He has been steady Eddie for 7 years – alongside Savannah and Hoda. It was the right choice, the clear choice, the choice that everybody could get behind. He is so beloved.” Melvin was Today’s “standout” choice as they went out to hunt for the next anchor.

Laura Jarret was also one of the potential names which was being considered for the role. The insider revealed that the network had to choose one from “a very strong bench of people”.

Also Read: Scientists claim THIS creature will takeover the world if all humans die in case of wars or climate change

Melvin’s salary and the role of other factors

Numerous factors played a role in Melvin’s recruitment and the second source revealed that the the biggest factor was his previous experience. The source told the news outlet, “He’s done the Olympics, he’s done presidential interviews. He’s covered big stories out in the field.”

Moreover, he will be joining the anchor desk with Savannah Guthrie who happened to be his biggest fan. The source revealed, “They’ve worked with each other for 7 years” adding that they’re “good friends” who have “hung out together with their spouses …They’ve always had a tight brother-sister friendship. Savannah adores Craig and she adores him.”

As for Melvin’s salary, the source estimated that he will be minting somewhere between “$5 or $6 million” because of his new job.